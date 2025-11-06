Undefeated MMA star warns fans not to bet on title fight amid ongoing UFC scandal

The lopsided odds for his upcoming title bout encouraged former UFC star Muhammad Mokaev to crack a joke about the promotion’s ongoing betting scandal.

Undefeated in both his amateur and professional MMA careers, Mokaev looked to be poised for a crack at the UFC’s flyweight belt before he was shockingly released from the promotion following a unanimous decision victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

“The Punisher” has remained active since leaving the UFC, and he’s set to fight for the inaugural BRAVE CF flyweight belt this Friday when he takes on Gerard Burns in the co-main event of BRAVE CF 100.

Muhammad Mokaev Lined As Massive Favorite At BRAVE CF 100

During a relatively lackluster two-week stretch of UFC Fight Night cards preceding UFC 322, much of the talk among MMA fans the last few days has centered around a betting scandal that emerged after last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 110.

Yadier Del Valle defeated Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110. | (Zuffa LLC)

Isaac Dulgarian has officially been released from the promotion after there was suspicious line movement ahead of his first-round loss to Yadier Del Valle, and UFC CEO Dana White has acknowledged that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Lined as a massive favorite heading into his title fight with Burns at BRAVE CF 100, Mokaev referenced the scandal on social media and warned fans not to draw the ire of “Uncle Dana”.

Don’t bet

Uncle Angry this week https://t.co/22G9clolPn — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) November 5, 2025

“Don’t bet Uncle Angry this week”

"The Punisher" Was Next In Line For A UFC Title Shot

Set to compete in the second of three title bouts scheduled for BRAVE CF 100, Mokaev will be fighting for a belt for the first time since he made the jump to professional fighting in 2020.

The 25-year-old established himself as perhaps the most-hyped prospect in MMA history during a stellar amateur career that saw him win multiple titles and compile a perfect 23-0 record. After arriving in the UFC to considerable fanfare in 2022, Mokaev defeated seven opponents in a little over two years and firmly cemented himself as one of MMA’s very best flyweights.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“The Punisher” returned to BRAVE CF last December following his UFC exit and submitted Joevincent So in under two minutes. Following a victory in Karate Combat, Mokaev defeated Thomas Assis at 971 FC 2 in June and will now look to keep building his case for a potential UFC return when he takes on Burns this Friday.

