Jon Jones names one thing that makes UFC champion Tom Aspinall overrated

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones is holding out hope for his next big fight in a triumphant return to the promotion next year.

Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) briefly retired this summer, which allowed Tom Aspinall to get promoted to UFC Heavyweight Champion. Aspinall's (15-3, 1 NC MMA) first title defense last month at UFC 321 couldn't have gone worse, as an eye poke from former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane abruptly ended their main event fight in Abu Dhabi.

The fallout from the fight has been interesting, to say the least. Some suggest the fight should have been a disqualification win for Aspinall instead of the ruled No Contest outcome. Regardless, despite not defending or losing his heavyweight title, Aspinall maintained the belt as he awaits successful recovery from the eye poke.

Jones, meanwhile, recently dismissed Aspinall's performance in a sit-down interview with Zayd Hussein and Jerdani Kraja, the hosts of the No Scripts Podcast, following DBX 4 in Nashville this past week.

Jon Jones Rips Tom Aspinall For UFC 321 Performance

"Tom's a great athlete," Jones said. "But I do feel like he's a one-trick pony. I do believe that his wrestling and jiu-jitsu is incredibly overrated. He has a beautiful one-two [punch combination]. I got to learn a lot about his patterns in his last fight. That's really about it, the one thing he sets up real nice."

Jones said Aspinall was lucky to get out of the fight the way he did, especially with how Round 1 was playing out.

"He couldn't touch Ciryl Gane at all," Jones said. "That's the way I felt. Gane was just getting warmed up. Gane's hands were done. [He was] shaking his shoulders, bouncing around. He was so comfortable."

READ MORE: Gable Steveson credits Jon Jones for early MMA success, eyes UFC contract

Jon Jones Calls Out Alex Pereira For UFC White House Card

Jones has remained clear that he wants to fight at the White House, briefly breaking down why a fight between him and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira (13-3 MMA) is a better matchup than trying to regain the heavyweight title against Aspinall.

“It would be a blockbuster event," Jones said. "He’s incredibly respectful, he’s a household name."

Both men have called each other out in the past, but the idea of a fight between the two had been previously axed by UFC CEO Dana White.

“It’s not that I have reservations about it," White said last month about Pereira's heavyweight aspirations. "He’s in a division where there’s still some interesting fights. I like the guy so much. We’ll see. We’ll have to talk about it. I just don’t see why - unless he wants to retire - why throwing him at heavyweight makes any sense, other than I just end up saying he wants to do it so bad, I’ll just say yes.”

Jones' last fight came at UFC 309 last November, defeating former champion Stipe Miocic (20-5 MMA) by third-round TKO at Madison Square Garden.

