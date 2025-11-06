Ex-UFC star Muhammad Mokaev predicts Pantoja vs. Van, talks BRAVE CF 100 title fight

Now more than a year removed from his surprise UFC exit, undefeated MMA star Muhammad Mokaev spoke with MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré ahead of a flyweight title bout with Gerard Burns that serves as the co-main event for BRAVE CF 100.

Fighting For BRAVE CF's Inaugural Flyweight Belt

Hard as it may be to believe given Mokaev’s stellar pro and amateur credentials, BRAVE CF 100 will mark the first time the 25-year-old has fought for a pro MMA title.

Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) fights Jafel Filho (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

“This is my 38th fight between amateur and professional...I can go inside the cage even without even watching opponent and do my thing. That’s how – we never, ever had a gameplan against an opponent, that’s how me and my team are. Maybe sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. But sometimes I get in dark, deep water. But I get out myself from this deep water, because I prepare so much. Now we did like five rounds yesterday sparring, each round was a fresh guy. And I did four submissions with four different guys. So, imagine every guy comes in fresh and I still submit them, and that’s how my mentality grows.”

"If You Beat Me, You Probably Join The UFC"

Plagued by opponent switches since leaving the UFC, Mokaev knows that any fighter he steps into the cage with has little to lose but absolutely everything to gain. His opponent Burns comes into BRAVE CF 100 on a six-fight win streak, and he’s unbeaten since joining the Bahrain-based promotion in 2023.

READ MORE: Jon Jones names one thing that makes UFC champion Tom Aspinall overrated

“I think [Burns has] got a good skillset, he’s like – he wrestles against [those] who cannot wrestle…He doesn’t have that striking power, I believe. So he’s just another fighter for me...It doesn’t matter it’s Gerard Burns or Muhammad Ali, everybody [is] coming for my undefeated record.”

“If I were some random fighter, I’d just turn up to BRAVE events, make weight and [be like] ‘I’m here’…If you beat me, you probably join the UFC. That’s how it is, you don’t need to go through Dana White Contender Series. From [a career standpoint] I think that’s it…Just turn up and say ‘Listen, I’m gonna make like catchweight. If something happens, BRAVE, call me.’ You just spend maybe 500, 600 dollars on the ticket, and stay ready.”

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van & Manel Kape vs. Brandon Royval

A win over current #7-ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape at UFC 304 put Mokaev in line for a crack at UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja before his sudden exit from the promotion. “The Punisher” has been keeping tabs on the divisional title picture since leaving the UFC, and he weighed-in on Pantoja’s upcoming title defense against Joshua Van as well as a presumed number one contender fight between Kape and Brandon Royval.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC veteran Bryan Battle teases possible fight with BKFC star on future DBX event

“Joshua is the first guy born in 2000 who is gonna compete for the title, so I do some research and I think he did a good job. I’m happy for this guy, but Pantoja is a dog…Van is good, but still he’s got that thing, he’s not ready for the belt. They rushed Steve Erceg, they rushed Kai Asakura...And so you see what happened with Kai Asakura, he was beaten by Tim Elliott. Josh Van got beat by my ex-opponent as well, Charles Johnson, [he] got knocked out. So I think right now, there’s nobody beating Pantoja apart from maybe Manel Kape, but the thing is he's always injured or he can't make weight, or something like this. So right now, it’s a difficult situation in this division.”

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Kai Kara-France (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I think [Kape] probably finishes Royval. I think stylistically it’s a good fight for him, especially in the APEX. Small cage, and so it’s suitable for his style, this small cage…So I think Kape and Pantoja will be next for the belt, but it would be good if Kape wins. But I think for the UFC, for the business side, I think they’re tired of Pantoja. Exactly the same, ‘cause for the business it’s interesting for them to change – the division keeps moving. And [Brandon] Moreno actually is a bigger star in the UFC than Pantoja, because he’s got this charisma and he’s been cut from UFC, he came back…So some fans, until Pantoja [did a] couple of title defenses, some fans actually though Moreno was still champion. So Pantoja is legit, but his charisma is not championship caliber, I think.”

“I Never Should Have Been Cut”

Mokaev has also competed in grappling (at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship 6) and for Karate Combat in between his recent MMA bouts. Rather than chase an invitation back to the UFC, the 25-year-old is most concerned with staying active at this stage of his career and welcomes any opportunities that may come along the way.

READ MORE: Gable Steveson credits Jon Jones for early MMA success, eyes UFC contract

“I just want to stay busy as much as possible. It doesn’t matter. Like UFC, within two years I had seven fights. This is my lifestyle, I just want to stay busy. Because if I don’t stay busy, maybe I get in the wrong circle, or maybe I stay in a comfortable zone, because I’m happy where I am. I’m one of the most paid athletes in the world right now, and right now it’s most important to stay active and show why I never should have been cut.”

Muhammad Mokaev defeated Manel Kape in his last fight before leaving the UFC. | (John Sibley/REUTERS)

“Sergio Pettis is gonna fight probably for the PFL belt. So if BRAVE and PFL sit down and work something out, we can make flyweight vs. PFL champion. Bantamweight, I will jump [up to] bantamweight and fight Sergio Pettis. That’s how I like challenges, and if they sit down and work something out - hey’re both in the Middle East - I’m in…For this stage of my career, I need the belt. And just want to thank all my fans, all my supporters who support me in good days and bad days. I love you all, and I will be champion November 7.”

Mokaev vs. Burns features as the first of two title fights scheduled for BRAVE CF 100, which takes place on Friday, November 7 at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Vegas 111 bout reportedly salvaged following two fight week withdrawals

• UFC rankings shakeup offers new fight for Kayla Harrison during wait for Amanda Nunes

• Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz claims he's agreed to fight Jake Paul in boxing rematch

• Dana White goes scorched Earth over UFC betting scandal in viral TMZ exclusive

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.