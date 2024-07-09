BREAKING: WWE Announces Monday Night Raw Superstar Out of Action Due to Injury
One superstar on the WWE Monday Night Raw brand has suffered an injury.
On the July 8, 2024 episode of Raw, Bronson Reed went one-on-one with Pete Dunne. The match was revealed after Reed and Sheamus had an argument in the locker room.
When Dunne made his way out, he was without his New Catch Republic partner Tyler Bate.
It wouldn't be long before fans were given an explanation.
WWE RAW RESULTS: ROAD TO SUMMERSLAM 2024, WILL DREW MCINTYRE BREAK IN?
Tyler Bate out of WWE Action Due to Injury
During Dunne's entrance, WWE Raw play-by-play ace Michael Cole announced that Tyler Bate suffered an injury during a recent tag team match on NXT. As a result, Bate will be out of action for a bit.
Cole did not reveal just how long Bate will be sidelined for.
Dunne ended up losing his singles match to Reed after being squashed by the Tsunami.
While Bate is out of commission, it does appear WWE is making use of Dunne on the main roster. After losing to Reed, Sheamus saved his former Brawling Brutes running mate from a post-match beatdown.
Despite the save, Dunne wanted no part of Sheamus' attempt to reunite.
UPDATE ON PLANS FOR MASSIVE TNA WRESTLING STAR FOLLOWING WWE NXT HEATWAVE 2024
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.