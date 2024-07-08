WWE Topples Gate Record for Money in the Bank 2024 PLE in Canada
WWE has pulled off another major feat following Money in the Bank 2024.
The company's recent PLE was held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this past Saturday. Fans showed up in droves to witness the carnage that comes with MITB events. Almost 20,000 fans were in attendance for the show.
It's safe to say that WWE is quite pleased with its big weekend, as the company has announced a new gate record.
New Gate Record for WWE Shows in Canada
In a press release, WWE announced that Money in the Bank 2024 set a new company live gate record for an arena show in Canada. On top of that, MITB, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Heatwave, and Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto all combined for an attendance of over 45,000.
WWE also revealed that Money in the Bank 2024 was the most viewed MITB event in the show's history, up 46 percent from last year's PLE.
In addition, WWE's partnership with Fanatics continues to find success, as merchandise sales for MITB this year were up. The Canadian-themed MITB briefcase was the top merch seller.
It was also noted that with it's On Location partnership, WWE set a new record for revenue from fan experience packages.
Money in the Bank 2024 was a newsworthy show, as John Cena announced his retirement tour. Cena told media members that he plans to work 30 to 40 dates in 2025 before sunsetting his in-ring career.
