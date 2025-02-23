Anthony Hernandez surpasses UFC legend, adds to win streak at Seattle Fight Night
Top middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez met in a rematch more than seven years in the making at UFC Seattle.
Hernandez Makes History At UFC Seattle
Much of the attention leading up to UFC Seattle was understandably focused on the main event between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, but the co-main event between Allen and Hernandez was also a huge fight for the promotion's middleweight divison.
Ranked at #9 heading into UFC Seattle, Allen was previously on a seven-fight win streak that had him on the verge of title contention before dropping a unanimous decision to Nassourdine Imavov.
Hernandez bested "All In" when the pair met in an LFA title bout back in 2018, and after putting together a six-fight win streak the 31-year-old was given a chance to break into the UFC's middleweight Top 10 with a rematch against Allen.
Allen quickly got to work landing strikes on Hernandez during the first 30 seconds, but what initially looked to be a slick high kick into a back take attempt briefly put the 29-year-old on the mat before the two men worked back to their feet.
Hernandez brought things back to the mat following a brief exchange on the fence, and while "Fluffy" initially had some success and nearly jumped on his opponent's back a smooth reversal put Allen into top position for the remainder of the round.
It was Hernandez who came out hot to start the second frame and quickly put Allen on his back, and the surging middleweight contender spent the majority of the round in top position outside of a brief scramble during the final minute.
The third round opened with a brief timeout for an apparent eyepoke before Allen appeared to rattle Hernandez and tried to press his advantage. "Fluffy" recovered well to establish a dominant position against the fence, and the 31-year-old managed to pass Chris Weidman for the most takedowns in middleweight history en route to a unanimous decision victory.
