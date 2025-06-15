MMA Knockout

Francis Ngannou’s coach offers verdict on chances of Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall UFC fight

With the UFC's heavyweight division in limbo, answers await about whether Jones-Aspinall happens.

It’s mid-June, and there still isn’t any indication as to whether Jon Jones will actually fight Tom Aspinall to unify the UFC heavyweight titles.

One coach whose fighter has been linked to both, however, offered his perspective; none other than Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick. Nicksick, the head trainer for former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, says the fight is destined to happen - if it were up to him.

“I’m a fan of Tom, I want to see Tom get his shot,” Nicksick told MMAFighting. “He’s earned it, he’s deserved it, but I think the heavyweight division is in a tough place right now. It really is.”

Where Does Francis Ngannou Fit Into UFC's Plans?

That said, Nicksick agrees Ngannou remains the best heavyweight outside the UFC and would love to see “The Predator” do what’s best for his career moving forward.

“I don’t know Francis’ contract deal with the PFL," Nicksick said. "I don’t know any of that stuff.”

Ngannou walked away from the UFC as the promotion's heavyweight champio
Either way, Nicksick says Ngannou will make his decision when he feels ready to do so.

“Francis is a businessman, that’s all I know.”

Ngannou was seen at the UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins with Kamaru Usman this past Friday, which led to possible speculation that he could return to his promotional roots.

Even though it is mostly viewed as a dream fight, Nicksick said he still views Jones-Ngannou as a fight that should happen.

Is Jones-Ngannou Worth It?

“I think [Jon] and Francis [fighting each other] because of the nostalgia of two heavyweights clashing together. One being the greatest of all time, the other one clamoring to be in the position of one of the greatest heavyweights to ever do it.

Jones awaits his next mov
But those appear to be rumblings, and until something is deemed official, Ngannou’s immediate future is uncertain.

Nonetheless, the UFC heavyweight division still awaits a path forward.

Only time will tell.

