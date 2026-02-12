Frustrated UFC Champion Puts UFC on Blast for Delaying Next Title Fight

One reigning UFC champion has apparently grown frustrated with the fact that the promotion still hasn’t scheduled his first title defense yet.

We’re now three events and two title bouts into the UFC’s 2026 schedule and new partnership with Paramount. The year’s lone undisputed title fight at UFC 325 saw Alexander Volkanovski successfully defend his featherweight strap in a rematch with Diego Lopes, and the week before that Justin Gaethje won interim lightweight gold for the second time when he defeated Paddy Pimblett.

The only other “title” fight currently scheduled is the UFC 326 rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira that will be contested for Holloway’s “BMF” title, and apparently UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van has been patiently waiting for the UFC to schedule his next fight.

Joshua Van Sounds Off On Delay To UFC Title Defense

Now just over two months removed from a UFC 323 co-main event that ended after just 26 seconds when defending flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm, Van recently took to social media to express some frustration about the fact that his first title defense isn’t booked yet.

How yall get mad at me asking for fights !??

Yall want me to wait all year or stay active!?@ufc — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) February 12, 2026

“How yall get mad at me asking for fights !?? Yall want me to wait all year or stay active!? [UFC]”

READ MORE: UFC Shockingly Cuts Top-Ranked Heavyweight Star After UFC Fight Night Loss

Joshua Van (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Still just 24 years old, Van has maintained a busy schedule since joining the UFC in 2023. “The Fearless” already has 10 Octagon appearances to his name, and last year he collected three wins in a span off less than four months to set up his title fight with Pantoja at UFC 323.

Will The UFC Wait For Alexandre Pantoja?

While Van obviously wants to stay active, the UFC may be delaying plans for his first title defense until there’s more of a concrete timeline for when Pantoja will be available to return to the cage after injuring his arm in December.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Kai Kara-France (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“The Cannibal” entered UFC 323 on an impressive eight-fight win streak, and he had already defended his flyweight belt on four occasions after winning the title in 2023.

READ MORE: 10-Year UFC Veteran Included With 3 Fighters Axed From Official UFC Roster

UFC CEO Dana White indicated after the former champion’s unfortunate injury at UFC 323 that the promotion would ideally like to book an immediate rematch with Van, and Pantoja has already resumed training ahead of a return date that still hasn’t been determined.

Manel Kape (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the UFC isn’t willing to wait until Pantoja is ready to return, #2-ranked Manel Kape looks to be the clear frontrunner for the next flyweight title shot. “Starboy” suffered a unanimous decision loss to Pantoja in his UFC debut in 2021, but he’s currently on three-fight win streak and closed out 2025 by stopping former title challenger Brandon Royval in the final UFC fight of the year.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Stars Aiming for Title Shot vs. Islam Makhachev Tease Major UFC Fight News

• UFC Heavyweight Star Reveals Surprise Return to Alex Pereira's Weight Class

• UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Drops Massive Return Update as Fans Wait for Fight News

• Jon Jones Sends Concerning Message to Dana White as UFC White House Card Looms

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.