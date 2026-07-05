UFC 202: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2 Full Card Free to Watch Before UFC 329

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s return at UFC 329, the UFC has made one of the biggest events in the promotion’s history completely free for fans to watch online.

It’s been five years since fans saw McGregor carried out of the Octagon after breaking his ankle in a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and since then various legal obstacles, false starts, injuries, and even the cancellation of a scheduled fight have kept him from returning to action.

Barring a repeat of something like the toe injury that derailed a planned meeting with his opposing The Ultimate Fighter coach Michael Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor will finally return next Saturday at UFC 329 for a rematch with Max Holloway.

Full UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 Event Added to YouTube

To get fans ready for McGregor's return against Holloway, the UFC has shared UFC 202 in its entirety on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

One of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 202 was headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between McGregor and Nate Diaz, who famously upset “The Notorious” and handed him his first UFC loss after stepping in on short notice to face him at UFC 296 earlier that year.

Nate Diaz (left) against Conor McGregor during UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their headlining rematch saw McGregor get his hand raised via majority decision in a bout that took home “Fight of the Night” honors, and that result also stands as the only time the Irishman has gone the distance in the UFC outside of his first meeting with Holloway in 2013.

Diaz vs. McGregor 2 Card Featured Several Future UFC Champions

No titles were on the line at UFC 202, but the action-packed event did feature a number of future UFC champions and saw nine of the card’s scheduled fights end via finish.

Before McGregor and Diaz went the distance in the night’s main event, the previous four main card fights at UFC 202 ended via knockout. That included McGregor’s future opponent Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone stopping Rick Story in the second round, as well as Anthony Johnson’s 13-second KO of future UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira in the card's co-main event.

Glover Teixeira (blue gloves) fights Anthony Smith (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The UFC 202 prelims also closed out with a 48-second knockout from Cody Garbrandt over Takeya Mizugaki in what was Garbrandt’s last bout before he took the UFC bantamweight belt from Dominick Cruz later that year.

Cody Garbrandt reacts during UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Future UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Raquel Pennington also took a decision over Elizabeth Phillips, and future interim UFC welterweight titleholder Colby Covington stopped Max Griffin in the second fight on the card.

UFC 329 Has Several Huge Fights to Support McGregor vs. Holloway 2

McGregor’s rematch with Holloway is obviously the main focus of UFC 329 for most fans, but the UFC has made sure to stack the card with plenty of other exciting matchups and big names as well.

The co-main event is a massive bout for the UFC lightweight title picture, as Paddy Pimblett returns to face Benoit Saint-Denis for his first outing since a failed interim title bid against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top-ranked bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista will also rematch as part of the UFC 329 main card after Brandon Royval tries to halt the rise of Lone’er Kavanagh in a huge flyweight bout. The main card action opens with a fan-friendly lightweight matchup between King Green and Terrance McKinney.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Brandon Royval (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC 329 prelims also include former UFC titleholders Garbrandt and Robert Whittaker (who will compete at light heavyweight for the first time), as well as the UFC debut of Gable Steveson.

Robert Whittaker fights against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After a rare break in the UFC’s schedule last week, fight week for UFC 329 officially kicks off tomorrow.