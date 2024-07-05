Alexander Volkanovski Predicts "Dog Fight" in Next UFC Lightweight Title Bout
Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see how UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev fairs in his next title defense.
Volkanovski Breaks Down Makhachev's Next Fight
“The Great” established himself as arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history with a title reign that included five successful defenses of his belt, and during that run he also moved up to lightweight twice in an attempt to unseat Makhachev and achieve double-champ status.
Now on the first two-fight skid of his career following his knockout-loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, Volkanovski recently spoke to David Adesanya and was asked for his thoughts on the rematch between #1-ranked Arman Tasrukyan and Makhachev that is expected to take place later this year.
“You’re in for a tough fight with Arman,” Volkanovski said. “So I’m expecting it to be another close, tough fight. I think it’ll be standing more. I think Arman’s shown that he can knock people out – same as Islam I guess as well. But Islam I think might be a little bit more calculated on the feet. But I think it’s gonna be a little bit more of a dog fight…There’s gonna be strikes, there’s gonna be scrambles, there’s gonna be a bit of everything.”
Makhachev followed up his second victory over Volkanovski with a submission-win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 for his third lightweight title defense, and although Tsarukyan recently was hit with a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission the UFC still appears committed to booking a rematch between him and the reigning lightweight king after they first met in 2019.
"The Great" Considers Future Lightweight Matchups
Volkanovski went on to admit that while he’s eager for a rematch with Topuria he’s not particularly interested in taking any other featherweight fights in the meantime, but the 32-year-old does have a few lightweight matchups he’d be interested in pursuing.
"At lightweight, it’s like – let’s have some fun while we’re waiting. I think they’re probably gonna do Max [Holloway] and Ilia, September…I’m in a position now where if they do that and they want me to fight maybe in March or something or April…I want an exciting fight at lightweight, you know? Charles Oliveira. I did call out Poirier after [his last fight]…He’s obviously a big, fun fight. There’s still history there with mutual opponents we’ve fought, he used to fight at featherweight.”
A former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Poirier initially indicated he might retire after losing to Makhachev at UFC 302 but has since walked those comments back and appears interested in at least one more big fight inside the Octagon.
Volkanovski has also previously discussed the idea of facing former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira, who suffered a split-decision loss to Tsarukyan at UFC 300 but still holds a #2 ranking in the lightweight division and is one of the biggest names in the sport.
The Australian is certainly deserving of a rematch with Topuria given his lengthy reign with the featherweight belt, but with all signs pointing towards “El Matador” taking on “BMF” Champion Holloway next it looks like fans can look forward to seeing Volkanovski return to the cage at least once before he tries to reclaim his title.
