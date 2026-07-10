Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Final Face-Off Live Stream Before UFC Fight Tomorrow

After every fighter hit the scale this morning, the only thing left before UFC 329 is the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and final face-offs.

Following a rare break in the UFC schedule, the promotion is back home in Las Vegas, NV this week for a UFC 329 card that’s headlined by Conor McGregor’s return fight against fellow UFC star Max Holloway.

McGregor previously took a unanimous decision over Holloway when the pair met in 2013 at featherweight, but now “The Notorious” is set to return from a five-year hiatus and welcome the former UFC “BMF” champion to the promotion’s welterweight division.

Conor McGregor Returns to the UFC After 5-Year Layoff

The headliners for UFC 329 were two of the first ones to hit the scale on Friday morning during early weigh-ins, which saw a total of 28 fighters successfully make weight ahead of the event.

McGregor has already competed at 170 lbs. on three different occasions, most recently in 2020 when he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

Conor McGregor holds an Irish flag as he celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

That fight saw “The Notorious” stopped Cerrone in just 40 seconds, which stands as his most recent victory and also marked the first time McGregor got his hand raised since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Conor McGregor is carried out of the Octagon following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The soon-to-be 38-year-old was famously submitted by Nate Diaz in a short-notice welterweight bout at UFC 196 for his first UFC loss, but McGregor avenged that result when he took a majority decision in their immediate rematch later that year.

Max Holloway Makes Welterweight Debut for McGregor Rematch

UFC 329 will mark the first time that Holloway has competed at 170 lbs., which looks to be quite a jump for the Hawaiian given that he only made the full-time move to lightweight last year.

Max Holloway (red gloves) greets Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Blessed” established himself as one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history with a lengthy win streak and eventual title reign following his loss to McGregor in 2013. He last competed at 145 lbs. at UFC 308, where he suffered the first knockout loss of his career to then-Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

Max Holloway (red gloves) fights against Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That result followed Holloway’s iconic knockout of Justin Gaethje in a 155 lbs. “BMF” title bout at UFC 300. The Hawaiian rebounded from his loss to Topuria with a successful “BMF” title defense against Dustin Poirier before relinquishing the belt to Charles Oliveira, with both of those fights taking place in the lightweight division.

McGregor & Holloway Face Off Before UFC Fight Tomorrow

Things got heated during the initial face-off between McGregor and Holloway on Thursday night when the pair appeared at the official pre-fight press conference for UFC 329.

Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint-Denis were also in attendance at the press conference ahead of their co-main event bout. Both of those lightweights, along with McGregor and Holloway, will appear on stage at T-Mobile Arena tonight for the ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET, and you check out a live stream of all the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 329, including live results and highlights from all the action once the 14-fight card kicks off in Las Vegas.