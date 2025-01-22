Could Magomed Ankalaev Unseat UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira?
UFC 313 may be looked back upon as the event that defines light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's legacy after all.
Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev at UFC 313
Last Saturday night, it was announced Pereira would be returning to the Octagon opposite No. 1 contender Magomed Ankalaev in the main event, a fight that has been teased for over a year.
The bad blood intensified shortly after the promotion's unveiling, as both men took to 'X' to begin a rather dark pre-fight buildup so far.
Pereira kept his message toward Ankalaev simple and direct, whereas Ankalaev took an entirely different approach.
"See you soon, Ankalaev," Pereira wrote on 'X.'
Ankalaev's comeback was unthinkable and arguably X-Rated.
"You just sign your death certificate," Ankalaev wrote. "I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy [who works] in a tire shop, not [a] professional fighter."
Feud aside, let's take a look at how the fight may materialize.
Keys for Both Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev to Become Champion
Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA, 11-1-1, 1 NC UFC) has been on a collision course to fight Pereira for quite some time. It'll be his first title fight in nearly three years, as he fought to a draw against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282.
Since the draw, Ankalaev has won two of three fights, as his bout against Johnny Walker in Oct. 2023 was declared a No Contest.
Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC) has won five in a row since moving up to light heavyweight following a loss in his immediate rematch with Israel Adesanya. It ended up being the best move for him, as he went undefeated last year with key wins against former champions Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka before closing out the year against Khalil Rountree Jr.
If Ankalaev can survive the hellacious Pereira storm of punches, kicks, knees, and elbows from the minute the bell rings, it's Ankalaev's fight to lose. He has been five rounds before while having to overcome the sting of feeling like he "lost." Pereira hasn't, and if he can keep his distance, he'll beat Ankalaev inside three rounds.
If not, a new era may begin, much less one of the most intense rivalries in divisional history.
