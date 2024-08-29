Dan Hooker Reveals ‘Most Likely Option’ for UFC Title Shot, Open to BMF Belt
Dan Hooker has got a hunch on who his next opponent will be.
UFC 305: Dan Hooker Asks for Top Contender Fight - ‘I’m Gonna Smash His Face'
It was straight to the top of the UFC lightweight rankings for "Hangman" after defeating #5 contender Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, which saw him return to the Top 5 for the first time in four years.
Riding a three-fight win streak at the prime of his career, things couldn't be better for New Zealand's Hooker as he makes his way towards the world title, currently held by former foe Islam Makhachev.
Hooker Suggests Lightweight Tournament Of Sorts
How will things shake out at 155lbs? Well, from what Hooker has heard, the recently-injured Makhachev is rumored to return against Arman Tsarukyan in December, likely leaving Hooker to face another fighter in the meantime, potentially Charles Oliveira.
"There's some really cool options out there," Hooker told Sky Sport NZ. "I know regardless of that, it's a very big fight, but obviously, eyes are on the belt. It looks like one more, and then you get a title shot. Whether they sort that Arman and Islam fight out, and then I fight Charles Oliveira... that looks like the most likely option to happen.
"Arman Islam, that's for the title and then winner of me and Charles fights the winner of that," Hooker proposed.
Charles Oliveira 'Dying To Fight' Somebody
A former champion, Charles Oliveira is still very much in the title conversation at #2 in the world. Oliveira was scheduled to rematch Makhachev for his lost title at UFC 294 last October, but was forced to withdraw and fight his way back to title contention against Arman Tsarukyan.
Unfortunately for "Do Bronx", he'd lose a controversial split decision to Tsarukyan after nearly submitting him multiple times across three rounds. Oliveira will attempt to bounce back - as he's done all of his career - with pending fight news from UFC CEO Dana White and co.
"Family, I’m dying to fight and I know you all want to see me fight," Oliveira recently wrote on Instagram. "I’m hoping my fight will be coming soon and I’m counting on all of you to support me. I’m doing my part by training. Soon the lightweight lion is going to hunt!"
Anytime, Anywhere, Anyone For Dan Hooker
While Charles Oliveira seems to be the most likely next opponent for Hooker, there are other lightweight options on the table for "The Hangman".
Following his last win over Mateusz Gamrot, the UFC veteran would call for them all, even asking for a fight with Conor McGregor or a 'BMF' title opportunity with the silver strap currently on the shoulder of one Max Holloway.
Of course, Hooker wasn't as serious about those fights at the time, but acknowledges himself that cracking the Top 5 opens the door to bigger and better fights that he could be a part of someday.
"The sport can change so quickly," Hooker said, when talking about Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway. "Like, injuries happen. It's like Arman gets injured, well I'm the next guy in line for the title shot in December. That's just the sport."
"Same thing like Topuria gets injured, and they need to replace that title fighter, so well, I'll step in and fight Max for the BMF [title]. It's like [Conor] McGregor, [Michael] Chandler gets injured or McGregor chooses to fight me over Chandler, then I'll obviously step in there..."
"I just know whatever happens next is gonna be cool," Hooker added.
'BMF' titleholder Max Holloway is set to fight Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308 on Oct. 2, while Irish superstar Conor McGregor is rumored to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 310 in December. As Hooker put it, injuries happen with audibles taking place, so we'll see if these fights see the light of day.
UFC’s Dana White Announcing Conor McGregor Fight Soon
