MMA Knockout

UFC Tampa: Covington vs. Buckley Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds, More

The final UFC event of the year features a crucial welterweight headliner that could reshape the division's landscape for the upcoming year.

Zain Bando

UFC

The UFC wraps up its 2024 schedule with a Fight Night card in Tampa, Fla., between welterweight headliners Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley.

VICE TV Docuseries ‘Dark Side of the Cage’ Explores the Most Infamous Stories in MMA

Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) returns to the Octagon after a year layoff. The 36-year-old has competed in seven straight main events since June 2018, when he won the interim welterweight title against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Since the dos Anjos fight, Covington has had a mixed bag. Three failed attempts at capturing the undisputed title against then-champions Kamaru Usman (twice) and Leon Edwards have put Covington in a position where it's potentially a must-win or bust from here on out.

Covington's last victory came in March 2022 against ex-'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal, earning a decision.

Meanwhile, Buckley (20-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) has taken the UFC by storm since debuting in 2020. He has won seven of his 10 UFC outings by KO/TKO, including two of his last four victories.

Buckley is fresh off the biggest win of his career against former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson at UFC 307 in October, earning a third-round stoppage. Buckley attempts to finish the year 3-0, as he halted the hype train of Nursulton Ruziboev by decision at UFC St. Louis in May.

Buckley is most famous for the now-viral spinning wheel-kick KO against 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay, which began a 5-3 stretch that lasted through Dec. 2022.

Muhammad Mokaev Responds to "Dirty" Fighter Jab from Manel Kape before UFC Tampa

Tapology sees Buckley as the popular pick amongst users. 75 percent of the votes favor the St. Louis native to hand Covington his sixth loss in nine appearances.

The fight is scheduled for five rounds, as are all UFC main events, marking the first time that Buckley has been under these circumstances.

The card features 13 fights from Amalie Arena, home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lighting. Below is the bout order and odds, with the prelims beginning at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Unlike pay-per-view numbered shows, all events stream on ESPN+ and air on ESPN2 in the U.S. Access requires a subscription; no add-on is required.

Former Title Challenger Curtis Blaydes Books Return vs. UFC Debutant in Seattle

UFC Fight Night Tampa Updated Order + Odds

Odds are from DraftKings and subject to change come fight night.

UFC Tampa Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

  • Main Event: Colby Covington (+205) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-250), welterweight
  • Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson (+124) vs. Billy Quarantillo (-148), featherweight
  • Manel Kape (-395) vs. Bruno Gustavo da Silva (+310), flyweight
  • Vitor Petrino (-305) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+245), light heavyweight
  • Adrian Yanez (+185) vs. Daniel Marcos (-225), bantamweight
  • Navajo Stirling (-800) vs. Tuco Tokkos (+550), light heavyweight

UFC Tampa Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)

  • Featured Prelim: Michael Johnson (-205) vs. Ottman Azaitar (+170), lightweight
  • Joel Alvarez (-425) vs. Drakkar Klose (+330), lightweight
  • Sean Woodson (-155) vs. Fernando Padilla (+130), featherweight
  • Miles Johns (+200) vs. Felipe Lima (-245), featherweight
  • Miranda Maverick (-625) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (+455), women’s flyweight
  • Davey Grant (-120) vs. Ramon Taveras (+100), bantamweight
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (-238) vs. Piera Rodriguez (+195), women’s strawweight

Read More UFC & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News