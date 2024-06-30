Dana White Predicts Power Slap to Become Bigger Than UFC
UFC CEO Dana White has his hand in a plethora of businesses, including Power Slap. The promotion has only been around for over a year after it was founded in 2022, but White has always complimented its potential.
Dana White: Power Slap to Be the Biggest Sport in the World
Power Slap's social media accounts aren't a secret at press time. In the aftermath of Friday night's eighth event, White said there are bigger plans in the works, with a third season and potentially two events in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2025. But White dropped a bombshell prediction regarding what he thinks the ceiling of Power Slap might look like in future years.
"Some of you were there and heard me in the early days, I said this will be the biggest sport in the world," White said. "This will be bigger than the UFC."
White said he envisions the early days and years of Power Slap as similar to when the UFC attempted to find the formula for TUF, which has lasted for over 30 seasons and 19 years.
"Nobody leaves a UFC live event and goes, 'Yeah, I don't ever wanna see one of these again.' That's the same thing with the Power Slap; it continues to grow," White added. "This was our eighth event. We've only done eight events, and look at the success of this thing in just eight shows."
It remains to be seen what stars continue to emerge from Power Slap, but one thing is sure --- love it or hate it --- it isn't going away anytime soon.
