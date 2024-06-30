UFC: Dana White Goes Scorched Earth on Jon Jones' P4P Status: 'You Cannot Deny'
In the aftermath of UFC 303, UFC CEO Dana White made his opinion abundantly clear on MMA's pound-for-pound discussion.
UFC 303 News: Alex Pereira Demolishes Jiří Procházka in Short-Notice Main Event
White Responds to Jones vs. Pereira Suggestion
According to the two-decade-plus fight promoter, there is only one right answer when discussing who the best is, even if he hasn't fought in over a year.
"This is the problem with the conversation that we're having here and why people aren't giving Jon Jones the respect for pound-for-pound," White said at the UFC 303 post-fight presser Saturday night. "This f******* guy destroyed the best heavyweight in the division. [He] easily made it look like nothing. Jon Jones is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and the greatest fighter f****** ever. Period. End of story."
White's rant stemmed from a question presented by longtime MMA journalist Kevin Iole, who posed a question about White's previous desire for marquee super fights (i.e., Chuck Liddell vs. Wanderlei Silva) and whether or not White felt similarly about a potential heavyweight title fight between Jones and Alex Pereira, who defended his light heavyweight title with a violent KO against Jiri Prochazka in less than two rounds at UFC 303.
While White didn't rule out Jones vs. Pereira from ever happening, he added that he wants to see Pereira beat a few more light heavyweights before moving up to heavyweight. The only issue, however, is that Pereira has beaten nearly every contender except one: Magomed Ankalaev.
Without giving a firm "yes," White essentially confirmed that Ankalaev, who has the longest divisional active streak in the UFC, would get the next shot at the light heavyweight title.
Magomed Ankalaev Takes to 'X' After UFC 303
Ankalaev, who has won 10 out of his 13 UFC contests, quicky took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) to call out Pereira and already help build the highly-anticipated encounter, predicting a knockout against the Brazilian.
At press time, Pereira wants to challenge whoever's next, as the 205-pound division has begun to regain its consistency of yesteryear.
UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 Live Results & Highlights
