Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 7 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (September 23) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 7.
Week 6 of DWCS kicked saw two fights go the distance and one end by submission, plus Cody Chovancek kicked the night off with a knockout early in the third round before Iwo Barniewski scored another knockout in just 20 seconds into the card’s penultimate bout. The Ultimate Fighter veteran Paddy McCorry failed to earn a contract for his unanimous decision against In Soo Hwang, but the other four winners all earned invitations to the UFC to bring the season total to 25 contracts.
Things will kick off in the light heavyweight division this week before middleweights close out the action, and in between that fans will be treated to a pair of featherweight fights and a women’s flyweight matchup.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 7
The opening bout for Week 7 will see first-round finishing machine Jair de Oliveira put his undefeated record on the line against his Brazilian countryman Rafael Tobias, who enters the night on a five-fight win streak that includes four victories via stoppage.
Longtime Fury FC veteran Justice Torres will square off with Javier Reyes in the first of two featherweight contests on Week 7, and after that Sofia Montenegro will take on undefeated women’s flyweight prospect Jeisla Chaves in a South American showdown.
Things return to the featherweight division for the night’s penultimate fight between Brahyan Zurcher and Murtazalai Magomedov, and both men come into their DWCS opportunities boasting unbeaten records. Undefeated FNC Middleweight Champion Đani Barbir will close out the card against Mantas Kondratavičius, who looks to build on the momentum of back-to-back finishes that both came in the first round.
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 7 successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 7 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Đani Barbir vs. Mantas Kondratavičius
• Brahyan Zurcher vs. Murtazali Magomedov
• Sofia Montenegro vs. Jeisla Chaves
• Javier Reyes vs. Justice Torres
• Rafael Tobias vs. Jair de Oliveira
