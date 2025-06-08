Dana White assures he will 'figure this out' with Jones-Aspinall, makes massive claim
UFC CEO Dana White has been briefly caught up to speed on the whole saga that is the all-but-inevitable heavyweight unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
The public social media banter between the two has reached White, who flew from St. Louis to Newark to catch UFC 316 alongside President Donald Trump Saturday night.
White laid out what’s really going on in what he dubs “the process,” as no formal announcement has been made from the promotion regarding a would-be fight.
Dana White Rips Jon Jones' Social Media Tirade
READ MORE: Live UFC 316 results & highlights: Does O'Malley dethrone Merab?
White was not pleased to hear Jones’ demands about his current status as champion either.
“He said he's ready to vacate the belt? F*cking crazy," White told reporters. “I've been busy. I haven't been keeping up with the gossip. He's either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He's home. We'll be home tonight. Tuesday, we'll figure this out."
White said no other fights make sense for Jones except the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion in Aspinall. Not even his former lineal champion Francis Ngannou, whose coach publicly expressed the benefit of his fighter returning to MMA’s biggest promotion.
Dana White Clarifies Tom Aspinall's Position
“It's Aspinall's fight," White said. "I mean, we've been talking to this kid forever about it. It's his fight. Listen, you can't make people fight. If Jon doesn't want to fight, we can't make him fight.”
White did not provide a timeline for when Jones-Aspinall could be booked, but clarified that a heavyweight title fight will occur in some fashion.
“We can try to make him fight,” White said. “We can throw things at him that want to inspire him to fight. We'll figure it out. ... I don't have Ngannou under contract and Aspinall is the guy."
White did not sign the now-viral petition, calling it “silly” and dismissing it as a factor in negotiations.
Nevertheless, White and Co. have some work to do and answers to seek out. Either way, one thing is abundantly clear, he said.
"Jon Jones agreed to do the fight," White said. "Jon Jones was offered the deal and accepted the deal."
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC Atlanta hit with unexpected fight change less than two weeks before event
• Alex Pereira sends chilling response to Magomed Ankalaev over UFC retirement claim
• Dustin Poirier teases epic custom mouthpiece for UFC 318 retirement fight
• UFC raises eyebrows with 'horrible' Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili poster
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.