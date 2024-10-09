Dana White Shuts Down Latest Conor McGregor Rumors From Top MMA Figure
UFC CEO Dana White has responded to a claim that Conor McGregor ducked Justin Gaethje five times.
Top MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz made a recent appearance on Submission Radio. During the show, Abdelaziz made quite the claim that McGregor avoided fighting Gaethje at least five times.
Once this was brought to his attention, White laughed off Abdelaziz's comment.
Dana White Dismisses Conor McGregor Ducking Accusations
Chatting with reporters following another edition of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC boss was asked about Ali Abdelaziz's claims. White denied that Conor McGregor ever turned down fighting Justin Gaethje.
"I don't know if that's true," White said while laughing. "Conor McGregor, I've said this many times and I'll say it again. We actually have video footage of Lorenzo and I walking into his house that he was renting here. He just woke up telling him that the fight fell out and he's literally leaving going, 'Well, I'm going to train, let me know who I'm fighting when I get back.' We've never had those kind of issues with Conor McGregor, ever."
McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 alongside Michael Chandler in Las Vegas earlier this year. That fight date wasn't meant to be as the "Notorious" one suffered an injury. The main event ended up being a light heavyweight title clash between champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.
What's next for McGregor remains to be seen, as Chandler has now accepted a rematch with Charles Oliveira for UFC 309 in November. White has said that "Mystic Mac" will return sometime in 2025.
