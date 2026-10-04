Dana White Teases 'The Ultimate Fighter' Revival Featuring Huge Ilia Topuria Fight

UFC CEO Dana White was more than in a good mood following an historic UFC 332 event from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Outside of Natalia Silva winning the vacant UFC flyweight title over Wang Cong, amongst other holistic event records being met, White was asked about other nuggets outside of Saturday's event.

One of those was regarding the future of 'The Ultimate Fighter,' the annual reality TV series that awards fighters UFC deals after going through a tournament style format during a 12-episode season.

The show began in Jan. 2005, Zuffa's last-ditch effort to save the UFC from near-bankruptcy after the parent company decided to pay for it rather than what was then Spike TV. It quickly became one of MMA's greatest success stories, ushering in a new era of stars while also establishing reality TV as a hot commodity.

Today, all the show's seasons can be seen on Paramount+ on replay, with weekly releases while the show is in season.

Could Topuria-Pimblett Happen?

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Ilia Topuria (red gloves) looks on prior to his fight against Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In recent years, the UFC has moved away from having the respective team coaches fight one another. Recently, Ilia Topuria had expressed interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight title eliminator while teasing plans of an Octagon return.

While the fight makes sense from a divisional rankings standpoint, White appeared non-committal when asked about whether he'd consider making Topuria vs. Pimblett the coaches of Season 35.

🚨 Dana White on booking Ilia Topuria vs Paddy Pimblett for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter



"I love the idea of that, but a lot of things determine how things play out. Not just for The Ultimate Fighter, but certain fights and title fights. We'll see how the timing plays… pic.twitter.com/ztgY9HqpuC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 4, 2026

"I love the idea of that, but a lot of things determine how things play out," White said. "Not just for 'The Ultimate Fighter,' but [for] certain fights and title fights. We'll see how the timing plays out."

Timing is certainly a critical element. It appears both men want to fight again sooner rather than later. But with UFC 335 already locked in, it seems next year would be much more suitable. The question of timing, however, is massive.

UFC Has Huge Topuria-Pimblett Decision To Make

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the UFC keeps its TUF release schedule as is, a potential Topuria-Pimblett fight could take place in the fall or winter. The fight's possibility also hinges on Justin Gaethje's future fighting decision, which is one he hasn't made yet.

If the UFC is willing to wait that long, that means months of content, promotional material, and prefight buildup not normally seen during the UFC/Paramount era thus far.

Title fight or not (likely not, should Gaethje remain active), it's still a big fight. Both men have a backstory with each other, plus a faceoff.

We'll see how it transpires.