Dana White's Contender Series 2025 Week 1 free live stream results & highlights
This year’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series officially kicks off tonight (August 12) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC.
On the same week that Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev will fight for the middleweight belt at UFC 319 and news broke of a huge new deal between the UFC and Paramount, MMA fans will be treated to a five-fight card in Las Vegas that boasts an undefeated fighter in every matchup.
Three of the fights will fittingly be contested at 185 lbs. as du Plessis prepares to try and defend his middleweight title for the third time this weekend against Chimaev, and Week 1 of DWCS also includes matchups in the featherweight and welterweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts In Las Vegas
The first DWCS fight of 2025 will see Yuri Panferov try to take advantage of a second opportunity on the show when he meets undefeated middleweight Christopher Ewert. “El Tanke” was actually pulled from the fight to step in and face Jackson McVey at UFC 317 back in June, but after Ewert was unable to make weight for that event he was rebooked to meet Panferov in Las Vegas.
Canada takes on Australia in the night’s lone featherweight bout between Battlefield Fight League Champion Radley Da Silva and HEX Fight Series Champion George Mangos. Baysangur Susurkaev also steps in to replace Damian Pinas and put his undefeated record on the line when he meets Murtaza Talha, who suffered his lone pro loss on DWCS in 2023 when he was knocked out in the second round by current UFC light heavyweight Rodolfo Bellato.
LFA standout Ty Miller will throw down with fellow welterweight prospect Jimmy Drago in the night’s penultimate bout, and the final fight scheduled for DWCS Week 1 is another middleweight matchup between undefeated Frenchman Ilian Bouafia and Brazil’s Neemias Santana.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 1 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana
• Jimmy Drago vs. Ty Miller
• Murtaza Talha vs. Baysangur Susurkaev
• Radley Da Silva vs. George Mangos
• Christopher Ewert vs. Yuri Panferov
