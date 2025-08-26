UFC announces three more banger fights for return to Australia, and one stands out
The UFC has added the finishing touches to its upcoming card in Perth with several fights showcasing Australian talent.
The world’s leading MMA promotion returns to Perth, Australia on September 27 for a UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena, where Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes will both try to solidify their respective cases for a light heavyweight title shot in the night’s main event.
With just about a month to go until the card, the UFC has bolstered the event by formally announcing Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny, Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliot, and Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras.
Jake Matthews Looks To Extend Win Streak At UFC Perth
Likely the most high-profile matchup of the three fights announced for UFC Perth given their combined Octagon experience, Matthews vs. Magny will see Australia’s Matthews enter the cage on a three-fight win streak.
“The Celtic Kid” most recently submitted Chidi Njokuani in just over a minute last month, while Magny is coming off a minor upset against Elizeu Zaleski that saw the formerly-ranked welterweight stop Zaleski with strikes late in the second round.
UFC Stacks Perth Return With Australian Talent
Matthews is just one of three Australians added to UFC Perth in the promotion's latest round of fights, as Jack Jenkins and Jonathan Micallef will also look to pick up big wins in their home country when they meet Ramon Taveras and Oban Elliott.
Like Matthews, Micallef will also carry a three-fight win streak into the event. The 26-year-old submitted Matt Vaile to earn an opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, and after earning another submission-win earned him a UFC contract “The Captain” upset Kevin Jousset in his debut at UFC 312.
Micallef won’t have an easy night of work in Perth, as Elliot was on an eight-fight win streak that included three UFC wins before suffering a massive-upset loss to Seok Hyeon Ko at the UFC’s debut event in Azerbaijan.
The featherweight matchup between Jenkins and Taveras sees both men enter the night coming off losses, and that sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” honors and the other two announced fights will feature on a UFC Perth card that now looks like this:
• Main Event: Carlos Ulberg vs. Dominick Reyes
• Junior Tafa vs. Ibo Aslan
• Jack Jenkins vs. Ramon Taveras
• Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslen
• Jake Matthews vs. Neil Magny
• Tom Nolan vs. Evan Elder
• Navajo Stirling vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Loma Lookboonmee vs. Alexia Thainara
• Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
• Colby Thicknesse vs. Josias Musasa
• Jamie Mullareky vs. Rolando Bedoya
• Michelle Montague vs. Luana Carolina
• Brando Pericic vs. Elisha Ellison
