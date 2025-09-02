Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 4 free live stream results & highlights
The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series rolls on tonight (September 2) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 4.
Week 3 of DWCS attracted some extra attention from fans during an off week for the UFC in between a return to Shanghai and this weekend’s card in Paris, France. All five winners secured UFC contracts on a night where the cage side judges were not needed, which brought the season total up to 12 contracts after all five winning fighters also got the nod from Dana White on Week 2.
Action on the last two DWCS cards has picked up considerably following the season's slow start on Week 1, and on Week 4 fans will be treated to matchups in the featherweight, flyweight, middleweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions.
Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 4
Week 4 will kick off with a matchup between undefeated featherweight talents Tommy McMillen and David Mgoyan. A teammate of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley, McMillen was previously scheduled to fight Austin Bashi on DWCS last year but withdrew from the bout due to injury.
The card’s second fight will see An Tuan Ho try to take advantage of a second opportunity on DWCS when he meets Eduardo Henrique, who comes into the night after making two defenses of his LFA flyweight title. Things move to lightweight for the next bout, which features Samourai MMA Champion Mandel Nallo and Cage Warriors titleholder Samuel Silva.
Undefeated middleweight Theo Haig competes in the night’s penultimate bout against Cezary Oleksiejczuk, younger brother of longtime UFC veteran Michal Oleksiejczuk. Things will wrap up in the welterweight division when Jack Congdon puts his three-fight finishing streak on the line versus Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani.
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 4 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of the event. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 4 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Jack Congdon vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
• Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
• Mandel Nallo vs. Samuel Silva
• Eduardo Henrique vs. An Tuan Ho
• Tommy McMillen vs. David Mgoyan
