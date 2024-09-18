UFC Hopeful Stretchered Out of Dana White's Contender Series
One fighter who competed on Dana White's Contender Series had to be taken to the dressing room on a stretcher.
Yura Naito went one-on-one with Ateba Gautier inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this past Tuesday night. Both men were hoping to earn a UFC contract. Gautier ended up scoring the second-round TKO finish.
Gautier was rewarded for his performance with a UFC contract, but there was a scary moment after the fight.
Yura Naito Leaves Dana White's Contender Series on Stretcher
Kevin Iole took to his X account to upload a video of Yura Naito being taken off in a stretcher following his TKO loss to Ateba Gautier.
Fortunately, it appears Naito is doing fine as he revealed on his X account that he is heading back to Japan after falling short in his effort to secure a win and a UFC deal.
Naito had been undefeated in his pro MMA career prior to facing Gautier. He'll now have to go back to the drawing board after falling to 6-1. Prior to his debut on Dana White's Contender Series, Naito had all of his pro bouts contested under the legendary Pancrase promotion.
