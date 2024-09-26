MMA Knockout

Daniel Dubois Roasts Anthony Joshua for Special Treatment at Wembley Stadium

Daniel Dubois throws shade at Anthony Joshua for special treatment during their IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium to retain the IBF heavyweight title. / (via Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Daniel Dubois has delivered a zinger to Anthony Joshua following their historic title fight.

Dubois put the IBF heavyweight gold at stake against Joshua in front of a record crowd for a boxing event of nearly 100,000 at Wembley Stadium. Dubois pulled off a stunning result, dropping "AJ" and knocking him out in the fifth round.

Fans took notice of the fact that despite being the champion going into the fight, Dubois made his entrance first. This didn't faze the titleholder, who had some jokes for Joshua after the dust settled.

Daniel Dubois Jokes About Anthony Joshua's Special Treatment

During an interview with talkSPORT following his sensational victory over Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois roasted his opponent for getting preferential treatment at Wembley Stadium (via Michael Benson).

“It's not right is it really for the champ to come out first? I think we had a great ring walk. I was just soaking it up. We lit up the place. I was all business from the from the moment I left the dressing room. Once I was in that ring, it was no looking back now, it's on. I didn't really [watch AJ's ring walk]. I heard it. It was sort of quiet, kind of lame. We definitely won the first battle in the ring walks.”

Despite initial claims from Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, there is no rematch clause following Dubois vs. Joshua. With that said, Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority for Saudi Arabia, has expressed interest in booking the rematch.

It's been said that both Dubois and Joshua are open to sharing the ring once again.

