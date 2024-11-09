Debuting MMA Fighter Starches Opponent with Stunning Wheel Kick KO
One flyweight fighter absolutely stole in the show in his promotional debut at an action-packed LFA 196 card in Phoenix, AZ.
Furkatbek Yokubov Scores Debut KO At LFA 196
Well established as one the United States' top proving grounds for up-and-coming fighters, Legacy Fighting Alliance held one of its final events of the year on Friday when LFA 196 took place at the Arizona Financial Theater.
The card was largely a showcase for fighters competing in MMA’s lighter weight classes, and one of the night’s main card bouts was a flyweight tilt between Uzbekistan’s Furkatbek Yokubov and Brazil’s Falvio de Queiroz.
Both men entered the night on winning streaks and were making their respective promotional debuts with the LFA, but it was Yokubov that provided the night’s most impressive highlight when he floored the Brazilian with a wheel kick in the second round.
De Queiroz may already have been done the moment Yokubov’s kick connected with his head, but “Iron Man” was quick to follow-up with punches that forced the referee to sprint in and call an end to the fight.
Yokubov is now on a four-fight winning streak that’s seen him finish every opponent he’s faced, and the three outings before his LFA debut all saw the 30-year-old impressively get things done inside the first round.
The knockout-win immediately followed stoppage-victories from JaCobi Jones and Iler Bakhtiya Uulu, and the night closed out with Ednilson Santos outworking UFC veteran Kamuela Kirk in the co-main event before Kasey Tanner took a unanimous decision over Micaias Ureña in the card’s headlining fight.
