WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results: The Bloodline Wins, Solo Sikoa Pins Cody Rhodes
The time has arrived for WWE Money in the Bank 2024, and MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated has you covered with live results.
This year's MITB PLE emanates from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On the docket tonight will be a massive six-man tag team match. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline.
Of course, there will also be two Money in the Bank ladder matches with major implications in the world title picture for both the men and women.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results - Who Will Earn Briefcases in Toronto?
The men's MITB 2024 match is stacked with notable names. Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes will all be vying for the coveted briefcase.
There are also big names set to compete in the women's ladder match. IYO SKY, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark will all be looking to earn a guaranteed cash-in opportunity for WWE gold.
A World Heavyweight Championship match will also be featured at Money in the Bank 2024. It'll be titleholder Damian Priest putting his hardware at stake against Seth Rollins. If Priest loses, he must leave The Judgment Day. If Rollins fails to capture the title, he can never challenge for the championship again as long as Priest is the champion.
Speaking of title matches, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will be defending his strap against Bron Breakker.
We've got you covered with live Money in the Bank 2024 results beginning at 7 p.m. ET. All you have to do is keep refreshing this page for continued updates throughout the show.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results
Men's Money in the Bank Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Chad Gable vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
McIntyre grabbed a ladder and wiped out Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes. McIntyre climbed the ladder, but Chad Gable met him there.
Gable locked in an arm bar, but Andrade landed a springboard leg drop.
Carmelo went for a springboard move, but Andrade met him on the middle rope and landed an inverted Spanish Fly right onto a ladder.
LA Knight hit a BFT on McIntyre dragged Drew's body to help Jey land the Uso Splash.
Knight and Jey climbed the ladder, but Carmelo pushed them off. Hayes landed a dive on Knight on the outside. In the ring, he hit Jey with Nothing but Net.
Andrade hit a sunset flip on Carmelo from one ladder onto another.
Gable landed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Knight from the ring onto a ladder on the outside.
Jey and Gable fought at the top of the ladder. Gable grabbed a hold of the hook holding the briefcase, but he crashed and burned.
McIntyre hit Jey with a ladder and climbed up to win the briefcase.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Breakker ran the ropes and pulled off a Steiner Liner.
Sami went for a middle rope elbow, but Breakker caught him. Sami brought Breakker to one knee with a series of elbows.
Zayn used the ropes for leverage to hit a tornado DDT for a two-count.
Zayn went for a moonsault off the barricade, but Breakker caught him. Sami avoided damage and sent Bron into the ring post.
In the ring, Breakker kicked out of a Blue Thunder Bomb.
With Sami perched on the time rope, Breakker hit the Frakensteiner. Zayn kicked out at two.
With Zayn near the announce table, Breakker landed his signature clothesline from the ring apron.
Sami went for the Helluva kick, but ate a jumping knee. Breakker went for a Spear, but ate a kick.
Sami hit the Helluva Kick this and scored the pin.
Winner AND STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Sami Zayn
Trish Stratus, the host of this year's MITB PLE, made her way out. She introduced John Cena.
Cena said he was in the ring to announce his retirement from WWE. Cena isn't done just yet, but Cena said his final match will take place at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - for the World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins landed a series of suicide dives. Both men were throwing out big moves early with the idea that Drew McIntyre could potentially look to cash in.
Rollins hit a springboard Swanton Bomb into a springboard moonsault.
Rollins landed a Buckle Bomb on Priest, but ran into a sitout powerbomb.
Rollins hit The Stomp, but couldn't seal the deal. Priest landed a Razor's Edge for a near fall.
Rollins hit a Falcon Arrow from the top rope. The ref made a two-count, but Priest didn't move, and may have been legitimately hurt.
Drew McIntyre walked out to cash in the MITB briefcase. He hit Seth with Future Shock DDT.
McIntyre went for the Claymore, but ran into a lariat from Priest.
CM Punk then attacked Drew, landed a serious of chair shots, and choked him with a cable wire.
Punk then hit McIntyre in the head with the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest hit South of Heaven on McIntyre for the win.
Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest
After the match, Corey Graves had to keep an irate Seth Rollins away from Punk.
Women's Money in the Bank Match: IYO SKY vs. Naomi vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark
Chelsea Green went to climb the ladder, but her feat of heights stopped her. She knocked Noaomi and Zoey Stark off the apron by hitting them with the ladder.
IYO hit a springboard dropkick on Chelsea.
Lyra hit a Fisherman's Suplex on IYO onto a ladder.
Lyra went for a springboard, but Zoey caught her and hit a Samoan Drop right on the ladder.
With Lyra on the ladder, Zoey landed a top rope senton, but look to hit the back of her head on the ladder.
Stratton hit her athletic Alabama Slam on Naomi, who crashed onto a ladder.
Stratton took out Lyra, Zoey, and Naomi with a Swanton Bomb on the outside.
IYO trapped Lyra's leg on the ladder. With Lyra hanging, IYO tried climbing up, but Valkyria landed a Tarantula German Suplex.
Naomi grabbed two tables from under the ring. Chelsea sent her into the steel steps. Green and Tiffany step up the two tables on the outside.
Stark and IYO were battling at the top of the ladder. IYO landed a driver onto another ladder perched on the middle rope.
Chelsea Green snuck in and climbed the ladder, but Tiffany Stratton shoved her onto the tables.
It is indeed "Tiffy Time," as Stratton has won the women's Money in the Bank.
Winner: Tiffany Stratton
Trish Stratus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond, but Tiffany Stratton interrupted. Stratton said Trish's time is over, but "Tiffy Time" is now.
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline
Solo faked starting the match with Cody Rhodes before tagging in Tama Tonga.
Owens was tagged in and he ran wild with punches and stomps on Tama. Owens tagged Cody back in before Randy Orton made his first appearance in this match.
Tama got a thumb to the eye and then tagged in Jacob Fatu. Orton threw Fatu out of the ring, and hit a draping DDT when Jacob tried getting back in.
Fatu got back up quickly to the shock of Orton, and landed a Samoan Drop.
Owens hit a cannonball on Tama, followed by a Swanton Bomb. Jacob Fatu broke up the pin.
After being on the receiving end of a prolonged beatdown from The Bloodline, Owens finally made a tag to Rhodes.
Cody and Solo were in the ring and "The American Nightmare" hit a snap power slam, followed by the Disaster Kick.
Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter on Tama Tonga, and then sent Jacob Fatu to the outside. Cody then hit a suicide dive on Solo, and one for Tonga Loa.
In the ring, Solo hit a Spear on Cody for a two-count.
Rhodes ducked a forearm strike from Solo, who accidentally hit the referee. Cody hit Solo with Cross Rhodes. Orton hit an RKO on Sikoa.
Rhodes, Orton, and Owens were set to powerbomb Solo onto the announce table, but Jacob Fatu cut them off.
Fatu accidentally crashed into the ref on the steel steps.
Owens landed a Frog Splash on Fatu from the barricade onto the announce table.
In the ring, Cody ducked the Samoan Spike and hit two Cross Rhodes finishers, but on the third attempt, Fatu hit a springboard senton.
Fatu held Cody up for Solo, who hit the Samoan Spike. The official was thrown back in the ring and counted the three.
Winners: The Bloodline
