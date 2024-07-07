WWE Icon John Cena Makes Shocking Retirement Announcement at Money in the Bank 2024
One of the greatest performers in WWE history, John Cena, made a surprising return during the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE.
WWE fans packed the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for this year's MITB event. Fans inside the arena and those watching at home were ready to witness the two big ladder matches and championship showdowns.
What viewers did not expect was to see Cena make his way out to announce his retirement from WWE.
John Cena Announces Career Wind Down at WWE Money in the Bank 2024
John Cena was introduced by the fans in Toronto by Trish Stratus When Cena grabbed the mic, he said he's announcing his retirement.
Cena revealed the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in Las Vegas will be his last. He said WrestleMania 41 will be his final match.
Cena also revealed he'll be in attendance for WWE Raw's debut on Netflix in January 2025. He brought word that he'll kick off the post-event press conference once Money in the Bank 2024 ends.
John Cena will leave behind one of the greatest careers in pro wrestling history. He is a 16-time WWE world champion and is even considered by some to be the "greatest of all time."
It'll be interesting to see what's in store for Cena's final matches, but it's sure to be an end that WWE fans won't forget.
