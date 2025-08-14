UFC 319 shockingly hit with second fight week cancellation before weigh-in day
UFC 319 has been hit with a devastating one-two punch of injuries just a few days before the event goes down in Chicago, IL.
Headlined by a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319 already lost one fight earlier today when news broke that the lightweight bout between King Green and Diego Ferreira had been scrapped due to injury.
The UFC later confirmed that report in an official UFC 319 update announcement, and the promotion revealed that The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight final between Rodrigo Sezinando and Daniil Donchenko also fell through due to injury and will be rescheduled for a later date.
UFC 319 Loses Second Fight Just Before Weigh-In Day
Featuring UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen as opposing head coaches, the final episode of TUF 33 aired the Tuesday before UFC 319 and saw Donchenko defeat Matt Dixon via TKO to advance to the show’s welterweight finals.
The 24-year-old was slated to fight for the TUF 33 welterweight crown against Sezinando at UFC 319 after the Brazilian took a split decision over Jeff Creighton in his semifinal matchup.
READ MORE: Mike Perry booked against ferocious ex-UFC slugger for BKFC return
Fans will now have to wait until a future event to find out which of those men will be the welterweight champion of Season 33, but UFC 319 does still feature the show’s flyweight finals between undefeated prospect Alibi Idiris and former UFC fighter Joseph Morales.
Baysangur Susurkaev Set To Debut After Winning UFC Contract
Losing Donchenko vs. Sezinando and Green vs. Ferreira on such short notice is a major blow to UFC 319, but the card did add an additional fight this week following an incredible showing on Week 1 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
The ninth season of DWCS kicked off in somewhat underwhelming fashion as four out of five fights went the distance, but the card’s lone finish came courtesy of a brutal first-round body kick from Baysangur Susurkaev during his middleweight bout with Murtaza Talha.
Susurkaev stepped up to face Talha on just a weeks’ notice following the withdrawal of Damian Pinas. The 24-year-old was one of only two contract winners on the opening episode of DWCS, and UFC CEO Dana White showered Susurkaev with praise following his performance.
READ MORE: UFC 319 headliner Dricus du Plessis hasn't lost since 2018 rematch with MMA rival
“Hunter” indicated immediately after his win that he’d love to share a card with Chimaev and compete at UFC 319 this weekend, and the UFC wasted no time booking him into a matchup with Cage Fury FC Welterweight Champion Eric Nolan.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC 319 fighter owns one of the most devastating knockouts in MMA history
• UFC Champion Kayla Harrison could face the winner of this massive fight
• Earlier UFC start times for events coming soon?
• Dana White gives vague update on UFC fighter salary with new TV deal announcement
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.