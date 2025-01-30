MMA Knockout

Israel Adesanya makes easy pick between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

The former UFC middleweight champion has his eyes set on UFC 313's main event.

Having a deep-rooted history with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, UFC Saudi Arabia headliner Israel Adesanya sent a clear message about who he's leaning toward on March 8 when Pereira finally fights Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event.

Adesanya Makes Pick For Pereira vs. Ankalaev

Adesanya's simple, yet on-brand message shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have followed his UFC career from the onset.

After all, Pereira had a meteroic rise upon transitioning to MMA and eventually the UFC after a long stint as a kickboxer. Pereira won the UFC middleweight title with a TKO against Adesanya in Nov. 2022, continuing their rivalry in the Octagon and eventual two-fight MMA series that remains tied at a fight apiece.

In an interview with The Mac Life ahead of Adesanya's UFC return against Nassourdine Imavov, Adesanya revealed a recent conversation he had with his old rival.

"We Appreciate Each Other"

According to Adesanya's account, he and Pereira patched things up nearly two years after their UFC 287 fight in April 2023.

Alex Pereira fights Israel Adesanya during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.
Alex Pereira fights Israel Adesanya during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Alex Pereira and I spoke in DM's, we appreciate each other," Adesanya said.

Pereira gave Adesanya props earlier this week in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Pereira respects Adesanya and said the fights between the two, particularly those in MMA, made him a better fighter.

Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Maybe without [Israel Adesanya] I wouldn't be where I am today," Pereira said. "I wouldn't have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have."

Adesanya attempts to earn his first win this weekend since exacting revenge on Pereira after losing back-to-back outings and his title against Sean Strickland, followed by a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis last August in the main event of UFC 305.

Meanwhile, Imavov, who has won seven of nine UFC appearances and enters the fight with three-straight wins, last fought in September to cap off a perfect 2024.

