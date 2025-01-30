Israel Adesanya makes easy pick between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Having a deep-rooted history with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, UFC Saudi Arabia headliner Israel Adesanya sent a clear message about who he's leaning toward on March 8 when Pereira finally fights Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event.
Adesanya Makes Pick For Pereira vs. Ankalaev
Adesanya's simple, yet on-brand message shouldn't come as a surprise to those who have followed his UFC career from the onset.
After all, Pereira had a meteroic rise upon transitioning to MMA and eventually the UFC after a long stint as a kickboxer. Pereira won the UFC middleweight title with a TKO against Adesanya in Nov. 2022, continuing their rivalry in the Octagon and eventual two-fight MMA series that remains tied at a fight apiece.
UFC star Israel Adesanya shares obscene training tactic ahead of Imavov fight
In an interview with The Mac Life ahead of Adesanya's UFC return against Nassourdine Imavov, Adesanya revealed a recent conversation he had with his old rival.
"We Appreciate Each Other"
According to Adesanya's account, he and Pereira patched things up nearly two years after their UFC 287 fight in April 2023.
"Alex Pereira and I spoke in DM's, we appreciate each other," Adesanya said.
UFC CEO Dana White blasts Bryce Mitchell regarding comments on Hitler
Pereira gave Adesanya props earlier this week in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Pereira respects Adesanya and said the fights between the two, particularly those in MMA, made him a better fighter.
"Maybe without [Israel Adesanya] I wouldn't be where I am today," Pereira said. "I wouldn't have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have."
Adesanya attempts to earn his first win this weekend since exacting revenge on Pereira after losing back-to-back outings and his title against Sean Strickland, followed by a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis last August in the main event of UFC 305.
Meanwhile, Imavov, who has won seven of nine UFC appearances and enters the fight with three-straight wins, last fought in September to cap off a perfect 2024.
More UFC & MMA News
• Champion Alexandre Pantoja reportedly set to co-headline UFC 314 in TUF rematch
• Irish star latest ex-Bellator fighter to test free agency after PFL purchase
• Jake Paul rips Dana White & UFC, ‘MMA is becoming a sh*ttier version of boxing'
• Kevin Holland returns to welterweight at UFC London following back-to-back losses
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.