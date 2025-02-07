Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 full prelim fight predictions for UFC 312

MMA Knockout

The UFC returns to the Qudos Bank Arena in Australia this weekend for UFC 312, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card's prelims fights.

UFC 312 Preliminary Card

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Gabriel Santos fights Lerone Murphy during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.
This is a fantastic matchup that deserves the featured prelim spot. I’m tempted to say that Jenkins’ striking will win the day, but Santos is rightfully favored here and should be able to get the job done.

(Pick: Santos)

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Viacheslav Borshchev fights Chase Hooper during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center.
Nolan’s significant height and reach advantages make this a tough matchup for Borshchev, but I think some fans have forgotten that “Slava Claus” is quite a hard hitter in his own right.

(Pick: Borshchev)

Cong Wang vs. Bruna Brasil

Cong Wang punches Victoria Leonardo during a women's flyweight fight.
Wang’s considerable hype was halted in a big way when she was submitted by Gabriella Fernandes, but while I don’t expect for Brasil to make things easy I do think “The Joker” will get back into the win column with this fight.

(Pick: Wang)

Aleksandre Topuria vs. Colby Thicknesse

The eyes of the combat sports world will be on Topuria at UFC 312, but I’m going to side with Thicknesse to pull off the upset and begin his own UFC career with a huge victory.

(Pick: Thicknesse)

UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card

Kody Steele vs. Rongzhu

Kody Steele earned a UFC contract by stopping Chasen Blair on Dana White's Contender Series.
Rongzhu does hold a massive edge in professional fighting experience over his undefeated opponent, but Steele is an excellent grappler that’s also shown off some impressive knockout power over his last few outings.

(Pick: Steele)

Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset

Kevin Jousset celebrates after defeating Kiefer Crosbie during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Jousset got his UFC career off to a strong start before running into Bryan Battle, and I expect that “Air” will return to the win column this weekend when he welcomes Micallef to the UFC.

(Pick: Jousset)

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli

Quillan Salkilld kicks Gauge Young in a lightweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series.
The debuting Salkilld is heavily favored to defeat Jubli, and I think the 25-year-old will get the Australian fighters off to a strong start at UFC 312.

(Pick: Salkilld)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 312 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

