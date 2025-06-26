MMA fighter nearly electrocuted while celebrating victory
Stunning footage shows an ex-ONE Championship standout suffering a brutal electric shock following a win at a Thailand boxing event.
Combat sports are known to be dangerous, but sometimes it isn't your opponent you should be worried about. Shoddy third-rate promotions can get fighters killed with their fixtures alone.
As is the case with former ONE Championship featherweight Ivan Parshikov, who was almost killed during a post-fight celebration.
MMA fighter Ivan Parshikov almost electrocuted by ringside light
Footage emerged on June 26 of MMA fighter Ivan Parshikov almost being electrocuted by a ringside light during his post-fight celebration at Weed Boxing Championship in Thailand.
For reasons unknown, the ring was surrounded by water, and following his win, Parshikov did what any MMA fighter would do: jump on the ropes and celebrate.
Video courtesy of Matysek on X.
However, when Parshikov tried to posture up by grabbing the ringside light, he was almost fried by an electric shock, sending him limp through the ropes and onto the canvas. Thankfully, he managed to let go, but the buzzing can be heard in the video.
Fortunately, he wasn't electrocuted, as the post and several outlets have remarked. Electrocution is death or severe injury by electricity. Parshikov was shocked and got up moments later. Bafflingly, his first choice was to go for a swim in the potentially lethal water surrounding the ring.
With any hope, Parshikov sought immediate medical attention, as electric shocks can cause delayed fatalities by way of heart rhythm problems and other complications.
Incidents like these are why there's never a dull moment in MMA.
