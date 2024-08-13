DWCS Results: Fighter Flatlines Opponent With Sickening Knee to the Head
Jose Delgado knocked Ernie Juarez from the ranks of the undefeated at Dana White's Contender Series on August 14 with a skull-crushing knee knockout.
Delgado, stepping in on 11 days' notice to take on undefeated A1C champ Juarez, put the pressure on early, creating an environment for the sickening KO that would follow in the second round.
He overloaded Juarez with feints and thudding shots to the body, sending him stumbling backwards towards the cage side. When Juarez bounced off the cage, he tried to dip for Delgado's hips, but he was met with a sickening knee to the side of the head, which dropped him like a ragdoll.
Delgado's knockout is the second highlight-reel finish of the night so far, with Lone'er Kavanagh scoring a one-shot left hook knockout in the night's opening fight.
It's almost a given that we'll be seeing Delgado in the UFC soon enough.
