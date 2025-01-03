Eddie Alvarez Names UFC Vet He Could Face Next in BKFC after Jeremy Stephens
It's been big name after big name ever since Eddie Alvarez arrived to the BKFC.
The former UFC and Bellator Champion went from fighting overseas in ONE Championship to exciting clashes with Chad Mendes and Mike Perry in bareknuckle boxing. Alvarez is now set to fight Jeremy Stephens - a fellow veteran of the game with 34 UFC fights.
Alvarez vs. Stephens takes place at Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25 in front of Alvarez's hometown crowd in Philadelphia, PA.
Alvarez Says Mike Perry Rematch Could Be In The Cards
Should "The Underground King" reign victorious on fight night, there's only so many opponents that would make sense for the credentialed Alvarez after competing against the best for the last decade.
One fight that stands out for Alvarez is a rematch with "Platinum" Mike Perry following their first fight where Alvarez had much success before ultimately losing, retiring after two rounds in Dec. 2023.
"Could be [Perry]," Alvarez told Home of Fight's Jake Noecker. "Could be, man. Mike, look, we have some unfinished business, this fight. I couldn't go on in the first one, but I was beating his a** pretty good for a good solid three, four minutes before - before I had to retire in the fight. But maybe so, man, maybe so."
When asked who he'd like to see join the BKFC, whether to fight against him or alongside him, Alvarez listed fighters like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
Perry Responds To Stephens' Interest
Eddie Alvarez's upcoming opponent Jeremy Stephens has also expressed some interest in fighting Mike Perry, despite a size disadvantage.
Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'
While Perry has had a rather difficult time finding an opponent for his BKFC return, the promotional superstar is doubtful Stephens, a former UFC featherweight, would meet him multiple weight classes above.
"Y'all coming to 185lb? I think not, be quiet little guys," Perry said of Stephens' comments on Instagram.
