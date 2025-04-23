Eddie Hall kicked off MMA career in 2 vs. 1 freak show fight
Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall steps into the cage as a professional mixed martial artist this weekend, when he takes on fellow World's Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski.
'The Beast' maintains a towering physique, aiming to weigh in excess of 300 lbs for his heavyweight debut. Even still, he'll be the most inexperienced fighter on KSW 105, serving as the co-main event to a welterweight title fight.
That doesn't mean he has zero experience in the cage, since he made headlines in 2024 for a stunning display in a 2 vs. 1 freak show fight.
When Eddie Hall powerbombed, knocked out opponent in 2v1 freak show fight
On June 7, 2024, Hall stepped into the cage to take on 'The Neffati Brothers,' a pair of viral influencers. The bout was non-professional, and served as the inaugural main event of the World Fight League.
Imposing as he is, Hall scared his opponents away for most of the fight, until they pushed the action in the third round.
The two influencers swarmed Hall and clamoured for his legs. This didn't work as the strongman lifted one of the brothers and slammed him to the ground with ease. Hall turned his attention to the other assailant, but the brother who was slammed quickly got to his feet and began an assault.
Reacting quickly, Hall launched a missile of a right hand that connected completely on the jaw of his attacker. The blow knocked the brother out cold and he fell limp onto his face. After this, the referee called a halt to the action.
It won't be so easy for Hall this weekend as he takes on Pudzianowski, a 26-fight MMA veteran.
