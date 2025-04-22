MMA Knockout

Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski TV channel, start time & undercard

Mathew Riddle

KSW

Fight fans are eating well this week, with the UFC returning to a live crowd, Eubank Jr. and Benn settling their differences, and 'The World's Strongest Fight' happening at KSW 105.

World's Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski are slated to meet in the co-main fight of KSW 105 this weekend, where the cage will buckle under their immense mass.

Not only does this fight draw intrigue, but KSW 105 is well-built with exciting European talent, and a welterweight title fight to top the bill.

Here's what you need to know...

Pudzianowski and Hall face off
KSW

When do Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski fight?

Hall and Pudzianowski fight in the co-main event of KSW 105 on Saturday, April 26. Their fight is expected around 5:45pm ET / 9:45pm BST. KSW 105 prelims will begin at noon ET / 5 pm BST.

Where can I watch Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski?

KSW 105 prelims will begin broadcasting on YouTube at noon ET. After this, the pay-per-view can be bought on the KSW website following their instructions. Hall-Pudzianowski is part of the PPV, so a purchase will be necessary to watch the fight.

KSW 105 full card

KSW 105 contains nine fights (subject to change):

  • Adrian Bartosinski vs. Andrzej Grzebyk; Welter title
  • Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski; Heavy
  • Artur Szpilka vs. Errol Zimmerman; Heavy
  • Igor Michaliszyn vs. Artur Szczepaniak; Welter
  • Laura Grzyb vs. Gabriela Hristea; Fly
  • Szymon Bajor vs. Augusto Sakai; Heavy
  • Marcin Krakowiak vs. Adam Niedzwiedz; Welter
  • Michal Turynski vs. Denis Gorniak; Heavy

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News