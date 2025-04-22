Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski TV channel, start time & undercard
Fight fans are eating well this week, with the UFC returning to a live crowd, Eubank Jr. and Benn settling their differences, and 'The World's Strongest Fight' happening at KSW 105.
World's Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski are slated to meet in the co-main fight of KSW 105 this weekend, where the cage will buckle under their immense mass.
Not only does this fight draw intrigue, but KSW 105 is well-built with exciting European talent, and a welterweight title fight to top the bill.
Here's what you need to know...
When do Eddie Hall and Mariusz Pudzianowski fight?
Hall and Pudzianowski fight in the co-main event of KSW 105 on Saturday, April 26. Their fight is expected around 5:45pm ET / 9:45pm BST. KSW 105 prelims will begin at noon ET / 5 pm BST.
Where can I watch Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski?
KSW 105 prelims will begin broadcasting on YouTube at noon ET. After this, the pay-per-view can be bought on the KSW website following their instructions. Hall-Pudzianowski is part of the PPV, so a purchase will be necessary to watch the fight.
KSW 105 full card
KSW 105 contains nine fights (subject to change):
- Adrian Bartosinski vs. Andrzej Grzebyk; Welter title
- Eddie Hall vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski; Heavy
- Artur Szpilka vs. Errol Zimmerman; Heavy
- Igor Michaliszyn vs. Artur Szczepaniak; Welter
- Laura Grzyb vs. Gabriela Hristea; Fly
- Szymon Bajor vs. Augusto Sakai; Heavy
- Marcin Krakowiak vs. Adam Niedzwiedz; Welter
- Michal Turynski vs. Denis Gorniak; Heavy
