Nassourdine Imavov snubs UFC title eliminator with dark horse

🚨 Nassourdine Imavov on why he isn't interested in the Caio Borralho fight:



"He'll get KOed. He'll sleep. Then they're gonna say 'It's normal. He was [ranked] #1, you see'.



That's their way of managing their careers. Falling forwards. It's better to fall forwards than… pic.twitter.com/t1s5b8dg6i