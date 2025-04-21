UFC main event gets personal as Carlos Prates roasts Ian Garry
UFC Kansas City headliners Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates are heating up, as 'The Nightmare' fires back after being called a quitter.
Garry branded Prates a 'quitter' earlier in the month, citing some of Prates' losses early in his MMA career. The Fighting Nerd's standout has six professional defeats, one of which was effectively a retirement.
Now riding an eleven-fight winning streak, Prates has had a meteoric rise in the UFC, achieving main event status in five fights. He's keen to remind Garry that they've taken very separate paths to stardom.
'I chose him' ... Carlos Prates blasts Ian Garry for talking trash
Speaking on the MMA Hoje podcast, Prates went scorched Earth on Garry's UFC career.
"I've been in the company [UFC] for a year," Prates said. "Two main events, four bonuses, four knockouts. I think this kid has been in the UFC for about four years, he's never had a main event.
"He won one bonus I think. . . A bunch of decisions there, a f****** boring fighter. . . . He's fighting in the main event because I chose him. . . . When he wakes up after the fight, he'll have to come and say, 'Thanks Carlos Prates, you made me some good money."
Prates is correct regarding Garry's main event status and bonus-earning potential. 'The Nightmare' has benefited from activity and a fan-pleasing style. Garry marred his streak with back-to-back decisions over top fighters Michael Page, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.
Despite this, 'The Future' has full faith he ends Prates' momentum this weekend.
"I'm the most elite welterweight on the planet," Garry told Ariel Helwani. "If this man thinks he's as good as he is . . . [When he fights me] that's his do-or-don't time, and I promise you . . . Every time I step in that Octagon, I look phenomenal. . . . I feel it in my heart. See it every time I close my eyes. I'm going to finish this guy."
Garry and Prates squash the beef this weekend in the main event of UFC Kansas City.
More MMA Knockout News
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn TV Channel, start time & undercard
- UFC Fight Night: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates preview & best fights
- UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis delivers savage response to Khamzat Chimaev critique
- UFC confirms 2 ranked fights for Azerbaijan Fight Night
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.