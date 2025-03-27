MMA Knockout

UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change

Valentina Shevchenko's sister, Antonina Shevchenko, announces her retirement from MMA.

We have one less sibling duo in the UFC following a shock retirement.

Antonina Shevchenko, sister of dominant flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, has announced her retirement from professional MMA. 'Pantera' ended her tenure with a 4-4 record.

Antonina Shevchenko fights during UFC Fight Night at Prudential Center.

Antonina Shevchenko aims to become professional pilot after giving up MMA

The news comes in the form of an announcement on Shevchenko's Instagram account, where she lamented on not being able to lay her gloves down inside the UFC Octagon.

"Dear friends!" Shevchenko wrote. "I didn’t have the opportunity to leave my gloves in the octagon by tradition; I didn’t think my fight in UFC in 2022 would be the last.

"[...] It's time to be focused on the next page - my career as a pilot. ... it is hard to find another path you love that will be same intense and fullness, filled with action, constant learning, hard work and celebration of achievements. Aviation is this treasure for me!"

Shevchenko retires with a professional MMA record of 10-4, and a professional kickboxing record of 39-1.

