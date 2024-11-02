UFC 310 Is in Shambles with Belal Muhammad Injury No Matter How It's Drawn Up
UFC 310, scheduled to take place December 7 in Las Vegas, is without a main event.
Belal Muhammad Withdraws From UFC 310
Halloween morning, news broke that UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad had suffered a bone infection, forcing him to withdraw from his first title defense against Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Rakhmonov hopes to remain on the card, but against whom is the primary question. Talks of Alex Pereira returning to the Octagon to save the event and defend his light heavyweight title have been shot down, according to a report from MMAFighting.com Friday.
Within the last hour, another potential name was ruled out. The promotion confirmed the UFC Tampa main event, which will see the return of Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley in a five-round fight on December 14. Garry is undefeated in the promotion and is adamant about continuing to showcase Ireland as a premier country for future UFC champions.
At press time, it is hard to envision what the UFC will do next. December pay-per-views have been a promotional staple for years. Dating back to the beginning of the ESPN+ relationship, UFC 245 and UFC 296 have featured welterweight title fights in Las Vegas, making it a semi-common occurrence.
There are few options when going down the list of male champions. The flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and promotional newcomer Kai Asakura could get elevated to the main event, but the buzz simply wouldn't feel the same to the casual audience.
The One Hail Mary Scenario That Could Save UFC 310
While highly unlikely, there is one fight the MMA masses are failing to acknowlege the possibility of: a rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.
The UFC has been heavily pushing for an event in South Africa, which is well-documented. However, du Plessis has been open to rematching Strickland when the timing is right. Khamzat Chimaev just beat Robert Whittaker, putting him in a firm position to face the potential winner, or for the belt itself.
The backstory between du Plessis and Strickland is already built. They had a close fight in January, awarding du Plessis the championship. He then went on and finished Israel Adesanya seven months later, doing so largely unscathed.
If both are healthy, that's the flight to make. But the only people who can do so are UFC brass. Now the MMA community will have to wait.
- Belal Muhammad Sends Scathing Zinger to Conor McGregor Amid UFC 310 News
- Brandon Moreno Lays Out His Retirement Plans and It’s Sooner than You Think
- UFC 310 Rumor Killer Regarding Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira
- Report: Rising Star Payton Talbott to Face MMA Veteran at UFC 311
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.