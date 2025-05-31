Jean Silva teases next UFC fight against big-name opponent
Jean Silva might be due for an Octagon return very soon.
'Lord' has hit the UFC like a storm, picking up wins in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, without a blemish to show for it. Back-to-back-to-back performance bonuses have seen Silva creep up on the featherweight elite, targeting a title fight with Alexander Volkanovski.
It's been radio silence from Silva since he submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314, but a recent message has fans piecing together who he might fight next.
Merab Dvalishvili admits he delayed UFC 316 rematch to fight best Sean O'Malley
Jean Silva leaves clue for next UFC fight
Fighting Nerds product Silva revealed on YouTube on May 31 that he's got a fight scheduled. Against who? He believes fans who follow him on social media should be able to pick up some cues.
"It's a fight I've been asking for for a long time. For those who look at my social media every day, they'll remember that I mentioned this name." [h/t ChampRDS]
Silva currently assumes the No. 11 ranking at featherweight. Notable names in front of Silva include Aljamain Sterling, Lerone Murphy, Brian Ortega, Arnold Allen, Movsar Evloev, Yair Rodriguez, and Diego Lopes.
The most likely option here is Lopes, who not only propels Silva into a title eliminator but also provides fans with a very stylistically pleasing matchup. 'Lord' has also remarked that Lopes is the fight that makes sense.
"It's just me and Diego left [after Movsar-Pico and Volkanovski-Rodriguez 2]," Silva said on YouTube. ". . . I think [Lopes] makes sense now,"
If it is Lopes, the UFC will likely target UFC 320 (Noche UFC 3) in September, which is rumored to feature a controversial rematch between Yair Rodriguez and Alexander Volkanovski.
