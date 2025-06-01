MMA Knockout

UFC champ Jon Jones reveals which title fight taught him about toughness & 'grit'

"Bones" opened up about a career-defining fight that he still thinks about over a decade later.

Zain Bando

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Jon Jones has been doing a lot of reflecting lately.

Whether that’s being unsure when he would fight again to exploring new ventures, he has been doing a little bit of everything.

When it comes to his two fight series with Alexander Gustafsson, it’s the first fight that made the current UFC Heavyweight Champion realize that he may not be as invincible as he thought.

Jon Jones dominated Stipe Mioci
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Robert Whittaker baffled by UFC letting Jon Jones stall heavyweight division

Jon Jones May Never Fight Again

In an interview with Vic Blends, Jones gave a raw, uncut perspective about how the fight made him look inside himself when it looked as if he might lose as the championship rounds progressed.

Jon Jones fights Alexander Gustafsson (left) during their light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 165.
Jon Jones fights Alexander Gustafsson (left) during their light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre. / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

"In that fight, things did not go the way I expected," Jones said. 

Although the September 2013 five-round war is etched in UFC history forever, it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows for Jones.

"Bones" Reflects On UFC 165 Classic

"I couldn't stop his jab. I hadn't prepared for a low jab; he was jabbing me to the stomach, and I had never prepared for that," Jones said. "He was a lot more confident than I expected him to be. He was in my face, and he was a person who was expecting to win. I had to pull from something that I didn't realize I had. I had a tenacity, and resilience, and a grit that I didn't realize I had."

Jones was the former light heavyweight champio
Sep 21, 2013; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Jon Jones is interviewed by Joe Rogan after defeating Alexander Gustafsson (not pictured) during their light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images / Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Jones dug deep to earn the decision win, but looking back, it taught him much more: toughness.

“I couldn't talk," Jones said. " I couldn't eat. I couldn't use the bathroom on my own. That was one of the fights where I had really realized how seriously I had to take each and every opponent, that I could never get too big for my britches, because there's always somebody that's nipping at our toes. That fight taught me a lot about the seriousness of preparation."

Jones never endured a situation to that extreme again, learning a valuable lesson about preparation.

Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.
Jon Jones (red gloves) fights Stipe Miocic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most importantly, it serves as a strict reminder that fighting isn’t for the faint of heart.

READ MORE: Jean Silva teases next UFC fight against big-name opponent

Twelve years later, Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. 

He may have one more left. He might not, but nevertheless, his greatness can’t be overstated.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News