UFC Hall of Famer reveals fighting too often nearly killed him

This legendary ex-heavyweight giant shared the harsh realities of a long MMA career.

MMA isn’t for everyone, and Alex Pereira appears to be holding out for as long as possible following his UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev, relinquishing the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the process.

According to Ankalaev himself, Pereira isn’t coming back to the sport altogether.

Ankalaev-Pereira 2 is in limb
Ankalaev-Pereira 2 In Jeopardy?

If he does or doesn’t isn’t the real crux, however. What is important is his health, according to UFC and PRIDE legend Don Frye.

Frye, better known as “The Predator,” told it like it is during a recent interview with Submission Radio.

UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye.
The UFC, much less the sport of MMA itself, isn’t the glitz and glamour everyone sees on TV.

Alex Pereira Gets Advice From UFC Hall Of Famer

Frye said the last thing Pereira should endure from the promotion is complete control of his career.

“Well, if you’re hurt, take the time off and heal up. I never did. I always popped the pills and kept going, you know, fighting through it,” Frye said regarding his own struggles.

Pereira did not look like himself in the Ankalaev loss, leaving some fans to question what happened. 

Pereira gets backed by UFC legend
Frye took it a step further, revealing a brutal reality that eventually destroyed his career and nearly destroyed his life, too: activity with little reward.

Frye's last fight came in 2011, suffering consecutive losses in a promotion outside of the UFC while managing to still finish with a respectable 20-9-1 record.

“And I made them all lots and lots of f****** money,” Frye said of the UFC and PRIDE. “I almost like died in the hospital a couple of times, and nobody ever called me up and said, ‘How you doing? Hope you’re better.’”

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena.
Pereira caused a stir in recent weeks after sharing that his ‘X’ account had been hacked after a concerning tweet hinted he might walk away altogether.

Whatever the case might be, the UFC is likely at fault in some regard. If Pereira returns, it’s great for business. If not, it’s business as usual.

