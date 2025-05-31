UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Macy Barber free live stream results & highlights
The UFC returns from a week off tonight (May 31) with a UFC Fight Night card at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.
The main event is a pivotal women’s flyweight scrap between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. “The Future” enters the matchup on a six-fight win streak but unfortunately missed weight ahead of the event, while Blanchfield is coming off a win over two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.
The night’s co-main event will see Ľudovít Klein try to extend his unbeaten run and break into the lightweight Top 15 when he meets Mateusz Gamrot, who looks to defend his #7 spot in the 155 lbs. rankings.
READ MORE: UFC 316 receives new fight after rare quadruple cancellation
UFC Vegas 107 Main Card & Prelims
The rest of the main card includes a short-notice welterweight matchup between Ramiz Brahimaj and Billy Ray Goff after both of their original opponents withdrew due to visa issues.
Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes will also square off in a light heavyweight bout, plus Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson meet in what was supposed to be a women’s bantamweight fight before Vieira experienced "complications" during her weight cut.
Zach Reese and Duško Todorović open the main card action, and the four-fight prelim card includes Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho, Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh, Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell, and a strawweight current jerker between Rayanne dos Santos and Alice Ardelean.
The action is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
READ MORE: UFC sued by ex-fighter in lawsuit that could change everything
UFC Vegas 107 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
• Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
• Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
• Ketlen Viera vs. Macy Chiasson
• Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
UFC Vegas 107 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles
• Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell
• Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
More MMA Knockout News
- Petr Yan reportedly set for UFC return against low-profile bogeyman
- Dustin Poirier's retirement card isn't looking so good
- Jon Jones shares disappointing update on Tom Aspinall UFC mega fight
- Jon Jones puts himself on MMA Mount Rushmore alongside 3 legendary UFC champions
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.