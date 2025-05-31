MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Macy Barber free live stream results & highlights

Don't miss any of the action from tonight's UFC Fight Night card.

Drew Beaupre

The UFC returns from a week off tonight (May 31) with a UFC Fight Night card at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event is a pivotal women’s flyweight scrap between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. “The Future” enters the matchup on a six-fight win streak but unfortunately missed weight ahead of the event, while Blanchfield is coming off a win over two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.

The night’s co-main event will see Ľudovít Klein try to extend his unbeaten run and break into the lightweight Top 15 when he meets Mateusz Gamrot, who looks to defend his #7 spot in the 155 lbs. rankings.

UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber full card picks & predictions
Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber. / (MMA Junkie)

UFC Vegas 107 Main Card & Prelims

The rest of the main card includes a short-notice welterweight matchup between Ramiz Brahimaj and Billy Ray Goff after both of their original opponents withdrew due to visa issues.

Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes will also square off in a light heavyweight bout, plus Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson meet in what was supposed to be a women’s bantamweight fight before Vieira experienced "complications" during her weight cut.

Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Mayra Bueno Silva (red gloves) fights Macy Chiasson (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zach Reese and Duško Todorović open the main card action, and the four-fight prelim card includes Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho, Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh, Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell, and a strawweight current jerker between Rayanne dos Santos and Alice Ardelean.

Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights Dusko Todorovic (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.
Christian Leroy Duncan (red gloves) fights Dusko Todorovic (blue gloves) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The action is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.

UFC Vegas 107 Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein

• Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

• Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

• Ketlen Viera vs. Macy Chiasson

• Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović

UFC Vegas 107 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

• Allan Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho

• Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh

• Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles

• Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell

• Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean

