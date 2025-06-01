MMA Knockout

Top UFC contender Joaquin Buckley signs off on Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight

"New Mansa" recognizes greatness when he sees it.

Zain Bando

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Joaquin Buckley is under a month away from fighting Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Atlanta.

In doing so, Buckley has begun to scout out some new additions to the welterweight  division, including recently-vacated former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Although Buckley has the former welterweight champion in Usman to worry about, his sights are set on seeing how Makhachev, a likely shoo-in for a shot at UFC gold given his body of work, fares at 170 pounds.

Buckley beat Covingto
Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Joaquin Buckley Credits Islam Makhachev's Move To 170

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Buckley gave his thoughts on Makhachev coming into his weight class.

Buckley was candid in his answer, paying respect to Makhachev's greatness while also acknowleging the toughness of the division where the former lightweight champion may thrive.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight.
Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (blue gloves) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think compared to some of the welterweight fighters, he matches up very well," Buckley said. “With his strong grappling, with his strong submission game, being able to be somewhat confident on the feet, he's going to give a lot of guys a lot of issues. That being said, I think he'll do just fine at welterweight."

"New Mansa" Eyes Welterweight Title Shot

While Buckley didn’t specify any names in particular, he did emphasize that his win streak should be good enough to earn him a title fight down the road.

Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena.
Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I truly believe that, with the performance that I put on against Kamaru Usman on June 14 here in Atlanta, there's no doubt that the UFC should allow me and whoever else to fight for the title. The next one is the belt at the end of the day. It doesn't matter who it is. That opportunity, that title is going to be around my waist."

Buckley is fresh off a dominant win against Colby Covington in December, his most recognized name to date.

For now, though, there is more work to be done.

Published
