One of the more high-profile prospects in MMA extended his undefeated record with another first-round finish this weekend.

During a rare break for the UFC before the promotion returns with its penultimate event of the year next Saturday, this week still offered numerous regional events to keep MMA fans sated, including back-to-back cards from Cage Warriors.

A strong slate of regional shows means there were also plenty of top MMA prospects in action, including former GLORY Kickboxing Champion Tyjani Beztati.

Tyjani Beztati Made MMA Debut Last Year After Decorated Kickboxing Career

Following a decorated run with GLORY that saw him defend the promotion’s lightweight belt multiple times, Beztati closed out his kickboxing career with back-to-back double champ bids against welterweight titleholder Chico Kwasi.

Tyjani Beztati during his time with GLORY kickboxing. | (GLORY Kickboxing)

Both of the fights with Kwasi ended in split draws, and just six months after their second meeting Beztati made his MMA debut with Levels Fight League and stopped Italo Julio a little over halfway through the opening round.

Tyjani Beztati absolutely picks apart Khamidjon Akhunov. No surprise here. The former GLORY LW king is now 5-0 as a pro in MMA. He's waiting for the call #BWP1 pic.twitter.com/Bsip4DmUpm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 27, 2026

With his attention fully turned to MMA, the 29-year-old showcased his world class striking with three more finishes under the LFL banner this year, including a brutal 54-second knockout of Daniel Kolasiński in September.

Latest First-Round Finish Brings Tyjani Beztati to 5-0 in MMA

For what will presumably be his last fight of the year, Beztati was given the co-main event slot on the inaugural event for Dubai-based Bullwaves Promotion on Friday.

Originally slated to take on ONE Championship veteran and fellow undefeated prospect Dias Otegen, “The Wonderboy” ended up facing Khamidjon Akhunov in a super lightweight (165 lbs.) contest.

He wasn’t able to get things done quite as quickly as he did in September, but Beztati still extended his undefeated MMA record and streak of first-round finishes when he stopped Akhunov a little over a minute into their fight.

Will the UFC Try to Sign Tyjani Beztati in 2027?

Even though Beztati is now technically just over a year into his MMA career, it wouldn't be a shock to see him make the jump to a major organization next year given his kickboxing pedigree and body of work across five MMA fights.

A number of former GLORY kickboxers have found considerable success in the UFC, and it’s no surprise to see that some fans are already trying to compare Beztati to the likes of crossover stars like Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira walks out prior to his fight against Ciryl Gane (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Poatan” joined the UFC in 2021 after only four professional MMA fights, and just a year after his promotional debut he knocked out his former kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight belt before he also later went on to win and defend the UFC light heavyweight title.