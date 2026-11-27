UFC Newcomer Booked to Fight on Less Than 2 Weeks' Notice at UFC Saudi Arabia
Next weekend’s UFC Saudi Arabia card has added a very late-notice fight featuring a newcomer to the promotion.
The UFC closed out its November slate last weekend with UFC Qatar, and after a rare off week this week the promotion returns next Saturday with another UFC Fight Night event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Headlined by two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov, UFC Saudi Arabia also features a high-profile co-main event that pits recent welterweight title challenger Ian Machado Garry against Yaroslav Amosov.
UFC Saudi Arabia Reportedly Up to 15 Scheduled Fights
As of Thanksgiving week in The United States, the December 7 card already looked to be at full capacity with 14 scheduled fights following the addition of Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos.
According to Vestnik MMA, UFC Saudi Arabia has added another fight on a little over a weeks’ notice, with Robert Bryczek apparently set to welcome Anvarbek Daniyalbekov to the UFC in a middleweight contest.
Robert Bryczek Brings Two-Fight Skid Into UFC Saudi Arabia
A veteran of 26 professional MMA bouts, Bryczek debuted with the UFC in 2024 after a successful run in Europe that closed out with five-straight first-round knockouts, the final three of which came with top Czech promotion Oktagon MMA.
Originally slated to join the UFC in 2023, the 36-year-old was eventually booked to meet Ihor Potieira at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas and dropped a unanimous decision.
Bryczek got to show off his knockout power when he stopped Brad Tavares his next time out in his lone fight of 2025, but this year has already seen the Polish fighter drop a pair of unanimous decisions to Cam Rowston and Rodolfo Vieira.
Anvarbek Daniyalbekov Gets Short-Notice UFC Debut Fight
Likely fighting for his job at UFC Saudi Arabia after a 1-3 run, Bryczek faces a strong test in the debuting Daniyalbekov.
Following an 8-0 run that saw him finish every opponent he faced to open his professional MMA career, Daniyalbekov was slated to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024 but withdrew from a scheduled fight with Yousri Belgaroui.
The Russian ended up improving to 11-0 with 10 finishes before he was disqualified for landing illegal elbows against Abdurakhman Alimagomedov at UAE Warriors 65, which stands as the lone setback of his career.
Daniyalbekov has already had a busy year, as he added two more knockouts to his record in January and May before he took a unanimous decision over Sergei Martynov at BetCity Fight Nights 140 in August.
UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov
Co-Main Event: Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov
Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov
Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev
Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto
Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva
Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues
Abdul Hussein vs. Hecer Sosa
Uran Satybaldeiv vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy
Jun Yong Park vs. Marco Tulio
Mahammadali Osmanli vs. Pavel Andrusca
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Elves Brener
Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos
Robert Bryczek vs. Anvarbek Daniyalbekov
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.