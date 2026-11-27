Next weekend’s UFC Saudi Arabia card has added a very late-notice fight featuring a newcomer to the promotion.

The UFC closed out its November slate last weekend with UFC Qatar, and after a rare off week this week the promotion returns next Saturday with another UFC Fight Night event at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Headlined by two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov, UFC Saudi Arabia also features a high-profile co-main event that pits recent welterweight title challenger Ian Machado Garry against Yaroslav Amosov.

UFC Saudi Arabia Reportedly Up to 15 Scheduled Fights

As of Thanksgiving week in The United States, the December 7 card already looked to be at full capacity with 14 scheduled fights following the addition of Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos.

Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to Vestnik MMA, UFC Saudi Arabia has added another fight on a little over a weeks’ notice, with Robert Bryczek apparently set to welcome Anvarbek Daniyalbekov to the UFC in a middleweight contest.

Robert Bryczek Brings Two-Fight Skid Into UFC Saudi Arabia

A veteran of 26 professional MMA bouts, Bryczek debuted with the UFC in 2024 after a successful run in Europe that closed out with five-straight first-round knockouts, the final three of which came with top Czech promotion Oktagon MMA.

Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) fights Brad Tavares (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally slated to join the UFC in 2023, the 36-year-old was eventually booked to meet Ihor Potieira at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas and dropped a unanimous decision.

Brad Tavares (red gloves) fights Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryczek got to show off his knockout power when he stopped Brad Tavares his next time out in his lone fight of 2025, but this year has already seen the Polish fighter drop a pair of unanimous decisions to Cam Rowston and Rodolfo Vieira.

Anvarbek Daniyalbekov Gets Short-Notice UFC Debut Fight

Likely fighting for his job at UFC Saudi Arabia after a 1-3 run, Bryczek faces a strong test in the debuting Daniyalbekov.

Following an 8-0 run that saw him finish every opponent he faced to open his professional MMA career, Daniyalbekov was slated to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024 but withdrew from a scheduled fight with Yousri Belgaroui.

The Russian ended up improving to 11-0 with 10 finishes before he was disqualified for landing illegal elbows against Abdurakhman Alimagomedov at UAE Warriors 65, which stands as the lone setback of his career.

Daniyalbekov has already had a busy year, as he added two more knockouts to his record in January and May before he took a unanimous decision over Sergei Martynov at BetCity Fight Nights 140 in August.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Co-Main Event: Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Abdul Hussein vs. Hecer Sosa

Uran Satybaldeiv vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy

Jun Yong Park vs. Marco Tulio

Mahammadali Osmanli vs. Pavel Andrusca

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Elves Brener

Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos

Robert Bryczek vs. Anvarbek Daniyalbekov