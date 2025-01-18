MMA Knockout

UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano - Full Card, Stream, Start Time, & Odds

Find out everything to know ahead of the first UFC Pay-Per-View of the year – with a twist.

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

UFC 311 went from a highly-anticipated rematch between Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA) and Arman Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA) to Brazilian Renato Moicano (20-5-1 MMA) stepping in for Tsarukyan on Friday afternoon to save the event headliner.

Moicano Steps Up To Challenge Makhachev In Los Angeles

Sometimes, in MMA, the phrase "subject to change" is the literal truth, which was the case here.

Tsarukyan informed the UFC early Friday morning he'd been suffering from back pain while undergoing his final weight cut. According to UFC CEO Dana White and the promotion's medical staff, Tsarukyan was deemed unfit to fight and was removed from the title bout altogether.

Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White received no hesitation from the 35-year-old Moicano, who is riding a four-fight winning streak and had initially been scheduled to fight Beneil Dariush earlier on the main card.

“When we spoke to him this morning, I can tell you [Moicano] wants this fight,” White said. “And when I called Islam, Islam said, “Brother, I am the champion. I don’t care who it is. I will fight anyone.”

Dariush, unfortunately, was the odd man out and won't compete on the card after all. White said he would "take care" of Dariush, who later relayed the same message in an Instagram post shortly thereafter.

"I believe God has something better for me and I will wait faithfully to see how it unfolds," a portion of his post read.

While UFC 311 proceeds with 13 fights, Dariush is attempting to make the best of the situation given his would-be fight is in his hometown.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Brass ‘Made’ Merab Dvalishvili Fight Umar at UFC 311

"Thank you for all the love and support. I am disappointed that my fight got canceled [at UFC 311], but I’m excited to invite you all to come meet me at my gym, KINGS MMA Anaheim, instead!"

UFC 311 Updated Bout Order & Odds

Below is the bout order and updated odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday night.

UFC 311 Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 - Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 311 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT ESPN+ PPV)

Main Event: Islam Makhachev (-1200) vs. Renato Moicano (+750) – For Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Title

●     Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili (+210) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-258) – For Dvalishvili’s UFC Bantamweight Title

●      Jiri Prochazka (+105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-125), light heavyweight

●      Jailton Almeida (-485) vs. Serghei Spivac (+370), heavyweight

●      Kevin Holland (+102) vs. Reiner de Ridder (-132), middleweight

UFC 311 Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT ESPN+, ESPN News)

● Payton Talbott (-1050) vs. Raoni Barcelos, (+675) bantamweight

● Zachary Reese (+160) vs. Azamat Bekoev (-192), middleweight

● Bogdan Guskov (-395) vs. Billy Elekana (+310), light heavyweight

● Grant Dawson (-245) vs. Diego Ferreira (+200), lightweight

● Karol Rosa (-245) vs. Ailin Perez (+200), women’s bantamweight

● Rinya Nakamura (-625) vs. Muin Gafurov (+455), bantamweight

● Ricky Turcios (+225) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-278), bantamweight

● Tagir Ulanbekov (-325) vs. Clayton Carpenter (+260), flyweight

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

