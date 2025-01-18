UFC 311 Free Live Stream Results & Highlights – Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
Following a massive weigh-in day shakeup, UFC 311 finally goes down tonight (January 18) at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. CA.
"Money" Moicano Challenges Islam Makhachev
The main event will see Renato Moicano attempt to score one of the biggest upsets in UFC championship history when he challenges UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.
The card was supposed to be headlined by a rematch between Makhachev and #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan, but after the challenger suffered a back injury during his weight cut Moicano was pulled from a main card matchup with Beneil Dariush to step in for the biggest fight of his career.
Beneil Dariush Reacts to Losing Out on Renato Moicano Fight at UFC 311
The co-main event is another huge title bout featuring UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov.
Nurmagomedov enters his first UFC title fight after defeating perennial top bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen in his first main event slot, while Dvalishvili claimed the bantamweight belt from Sean O’Malley in September and is currently on an 11-fight win streak.
The main card will also see Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill throw down in a battle between former light heavyweight champions, and both men will hope that an impressive win at UFC 311 will earn them another crack at divisional kingpin Alex Pereira.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Brass ‘Made’ Merab Dvalishvili Fight Umar at UFC 311
A matchup between top heavyweight contenders Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac was bumped up to the main card following Tsarukyan’s withdrawal, and the PPV will open with middleweights Kevin Holland and Reinier de Ridder following what should be some action-packed prelims topped by Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos.
Weigh-in day for UFC 311 was largely drama-free aside from Tsarukyan’s injury, and all fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The UFC 311 prelims are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement After 13 Years
UFC 311 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – For the UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov – For the UFC Bantamweight Championship
• Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill
• Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
• Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
UFC 311 Preliminary Card (ESPNEWS/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
• Zach Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
• Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
• Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
UFC 311 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:00 p.m. ET)
• Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez
• Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
• Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj
• Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
More UFC & MMA News
• (Exclusive) Usman Nurmagomedov on Paul Hughes & PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series
• Dana White Reveals Former Bantamweight Champ Sean O’Malley Will Attend UFC 311
• KSW Double-Champ Tries to Lure Newly-Released Patricio Pitbull Away from UFC
• MMA Fans Speculate as Alex Pereira Teases his Next UFC Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.