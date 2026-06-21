Dana White Offers Blunt Assessment of Alex Pereira's Concerns in Loss To Cyril Gane

UFC Freedom 250 is exactly a week old. But, the MMA community is still buzzing about the chaos around Cyril Gane's TKO win against Alex Pereira in a fight that wasn't without controversy. During the finishing sequence, Gane had a few questionable strikes to the back of Pereira's head and neck areas. This caused concern that perhaps referee Herb Dean wasn't watching closely enough.

However, according to UFC CEO Dana White, who met the media following UFC Vegas 119 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas Saturday night, he doesn't see Pereira complaining about the second-round stoppage just to complain.

"If you watch the fight, it's undeniable that he got hit with some strikes to the back of the head, but in the middle of the action, when it's going on, and guys are rolling around trying to get out of it," White told reporters. "Sometimes the fouls happen. Maybe [Herb] Dean should've said, 'Watch the back of the head,' or warned him or something like that. But I don't know. I can tell you this: Alex Pereira is not a whiner. And Alex Pereira doesn't complain about things or make excuses after fights. So I have to believe that he believed that. That he truly believed that was true."

UFC CEO Dana White Understands Alex Pereira's Concerns

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White said he watched Dean's video, which explained the rationale behind the stoppage. But, ultimately, White said Pereira is the one who should make the best decisions for his career.

White added that he is unbothered whether Pereira appeals the loss or not, as the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was making his heavyweight debut in an attempt to become a three-division champion.

"I don't have any thoughts on [the appeal]," White said. "That's something they'll have to work out with the commission. Not my area. Like I said: Alex Pereira is not a whiner. The guy doesn't ever complain about anything. So you have to believe if they're that serious about it, that he's upset about and believes it to be true."

Tom Aspinall's Future With UFC Dismissed By Dana White For Now

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White did not address Tom Aspinall's immediate future with the promotion, admitting that he didn't want to talk about it. Should Aspinall and the UFC reach an agreement, it would be a rematch against Gane to unify the heavyweight titles from their title fight last October at UFC 321.

Overall, White called the White House event "the biggest we've ever done," re-emphasizing its one-of-one significance.